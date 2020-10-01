Erica Glanz appointed Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion for Bunzl North America

Bunzl's dedication to continually improve as an employer of choice includes creating action plans based on employee suggestions and concerns and driving change through the development of the Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion position. Erica will partner with both Commercial and Human Resources teams to focus on the coordination of companywide diversity initiatives including strategic planning, recruitment, training, education, community relations and communications.

Erica joined Bunzl in 2011 in her current position as Senior Counsel, Labor and Employment. She has been instrumental in providing sound legal counsel and policy direction to our Commercial and Human Resources teams. Before her time at Bunzl, Erica was a Partner at Thompson Coburn LLC, a large regional law firm based in St. Louis, MO. She has Bachelor degrees from Indiana University in both Political Science and African American Studies and has a Juris Doctor degree from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

Erica is excited about this significant opportunity. She states, "Bunzl has always believed that people are its greatest strength. I could not be more pleased that we are taking this commitment forward."

Bunzl's mission is to create a safe, engaging and rewarding environment for employees by encouraging initiative, teamwork and pride in achieving business objectives. A special Voices email has also been created where employees can confidentially come forth with any solutions or problems they feel the need to voice. With the inclusion of this new position, Bunzl will continue to be an inclusive employer of choice.

SOURCE Bunzl

