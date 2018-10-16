OCEANSIDE, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erica Mileo is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Marketing in recognition of her role as Owner of G2 Marketing and Events.

With over forty years of experience in the industry developing the latest innovations in the Marketing community, G2 Marketing and Events is well regarded for their exceptional customer service and highly sought after marketing strategies. Serving as a boutique event management company, G2 is an agency that specializes in the areas of Corporate Event Services, Tradeshow Design & Management Services, Marketing & Design Services. Ensuring that their clients are always put at the forefront, the company prides itself on its ability to "adapt to your business and your processes." Surpassing their client's expectations, G2 lends a compassionate approach in assisting their clients with developing research strategies, action plans and more.



Having spent three years in her current position, and gathering over twenty years of experience in the field, Erica Mileo is commended for her distinguished contributions to the industry. Throughout her career, Erica has held executive leadership positions including: Vice President of Marketing for the Seneca Mortgage Companies, Marketing Manager at McGraw-Hill Construction, a division of The McGraw-Hill Companies, and Vice President of Arbor Companies and EJF Capital.



Throughout the duration of her career, Erica has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Event Management and Planning and Marketing. In her previous roles, Erica was responsible for building tradeshow strategies and creating. Erica managed and led a team for a successful corporate intranet launch where she played an active role as overseer of the creative direction and execution for highly successful social events, and more.



Early in her career, Erica attained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Communications from Rosemont College in Villanova.



Charitable to various organizations, Erica is passionate about organizations including the Make a Wish Foundation and helping out her local community.



For more information, please visit https://www.g2marketingandevents.com/.

