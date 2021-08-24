Erica Switzer Joins Spectrum Marketing Companies as Chief Revenue Officer

MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Marketing Companies today announced that Erica Switzer has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Switzer will be joining the company from DirectMail2.0, a direct mail marketing technology company, where she was both the Chief Revenue Officer and one of the Founding Partners. Switzer was the first employee of DirectMail2.0 in October 2015 and was responsible for its growth to a multi-million dollar enterprise and INC 5000 company in 2020. During her tenure, she oversaw many facets of the company including:

Developing & overseeing Channel Sales

Business Development

Marketing

Strategic Partnerships

Training

Additionally, she collaborated with the platform development team on developing and integrating new product features to keep the company and its partners ahead of the curve.

While growing the company, one of her primary initiatives was to maintain a healthy and fun company culture. "If people truly enjoy what they do then they never have to work a day in their life," said Switzer. As a result of her efforts, DirectMail2.0 was awarded the #1 Place to Work in Tampa Bay for the Small Business Division in 2020.

"We're excited to have Erica join the Spectrum Marketing Companies as Chief Revenue Officer," said Kevin Lash, President and CEO of Spectrum. "She is widely recognized as a thought leader within the direct mail, print and overall marketing communities," he said.

"As a member of our executive team, Erica will continue to raise Spectrum's national profile within the industries it operates. I anticipate her leadership of Spectrum's sales and marketing activities will accelerate our vision of being the marketing partner of choice for the industries and clients we're honored to serve," said Lash.

With more than 17 years of industry experience, Switzer is a seasoned industry speaker and opinion leader. She has been selected as keynote speaker at several events including the National Postal Forum, AIM, the National Print and Sign Owners Association, MarketEdge, PRINT, Print Industries of America, National PCC, PostalVision 2020, MailCom, Girls Who Print, Project Peacock and more. She is currently the Industry Co-Chair of the Suncoast PCC and maintains a relationship with USPS headquarters.

"It's important to stay on the cutting edge of advancements and strategic plans evolving in the industry," said Switzer. "Then I am better positioned to help my team and our clients make appropriate and informed decisions in their marketing plans and execution."

Prior to her work at DirectMail2.0, Switzer spent 11 years at PostcardMania, a direct mail marketing company in Clearwater, Florida. During her tenure she worked as a Marketing Consultant for small to medium size businesses as well as in Corporate Sales. She was responsible for developing and overseeing the launch of thousands of direct mail marketing campaigns for clients in over 360 industries.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to have Erica joining our team," said Brian Mikol, who founded Spectrum over 30 years ago. "I have worked with her for the last two years in her former capacity as Chief Revenue Officer for one of our strategic partners. Erica arrived on day one with the knowledge of our operations and the respect and trust of our team," he said, "We anticipate great things ahead."

About Spectrum Marketing Companies: We're a top-rated direct mail marketing company providing innovative, multi-faceted and data-driven solutions to customers nationwide. With the use of mail centric digital integration technologies, Spectrum Marketing Companies remains ahead of the curve to keep its client's direct mail marketing performing at the highest and most impactful level. We pride ourselves on our award-winning, in-house, 20+ person design team and their dedication to results. The mission of Spectrum Marketing Companies is to give all of our advertisers a quantifiable return on their advertising investment.

