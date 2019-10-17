ERICH JAEGER to Launch Road Tough™ Aftermarket Brand At NACV Show 2019

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERICH JAEGER, one of the largest global providers of high-performance truck/trailer cables and sockets, will introduce its Road Tough™ aftermarket brand to the commercial vehicle market at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show in Atlanta on Oct. 28-31, 2019.

Designed specifically for North American customers, Road Tough mission critical trailer connections are highly engineered, set the standard for durability, product life and reliable performance in harsh conditions and feature the JAEGER Expert™ and Jaeger Classic product lines.

Individual owner-operators and fleets will be able to soon shop online for Road Tough products at roadtough.com, or through the company's Road Tough store at Amazon.com.

Jaeger Expert products sold via Road Tough include:

WeatherLock™ 4-pin/12V SAE J1239 Socket Connector Kit with 7.8" Pigtail Wiring Harness

WeatherLock 7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Socket with 4' Pigtail Wiring Harness

ExperTech™ 7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Coiled Cable 15' with 12" x 12" Leads

ExperTech 7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Coiled Cable 15' with 12" x 48" Leads

ExperTech 7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Straight Cable 13'

Jaeger Classic products sold via Road Tough include:

7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Zinc Alloy Plug Connector

7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Zinc Alloy Socket Kit with Boot

Future Products: Advanced High-Speed Data Connectors and Bird's-Eye View System Concept

Additionally, ERICH JAEGER will be demonstrating the next-generation trailer tow technology with ERICH JAEGER ETHERNET high-speed connectors and cable designs that incorporate automotive ethernet 100/1000 BASE-T1 data links for speeds up to 1 Gbps. Its high-speed connectors support sophisticated trailer vision systems, safety sensors and more.

ERICH JAEGER's bird's-eye view truck/trailer vision system will expand the driver's visibility around the truck and trailer and will assist in improving operational safety of the vehicle.

Visit ERICH JAEGER at booth 8157 to learn more.

About ERICH JAEGER USA Inc.

ERICH JAEGER USA Inc., a subsidiary of ERICH JAEGER GmbH + Co. KG, provides premium performance sockets and cables for the North American heavy-duty truck, passenger car, agricultural and military markets. With 92 years of experience, the company is one of the global leaders in trailer tow products that set the standard for quality, durability, product life and performance in the harshest conditions. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with facilities in China, Czech Republic and Mexico.

Learn more at erich-jaeger.com/en-US/.

