ERICH JAEGER USA Continues Expansion into North American Heavy-Duty Market with Launch of "JAEGER Expert™" Trailer Connection Products

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERICH JAEGER USA Inc., a subsidiary of ERICH JAEGER GmbH + Co. KG., one of the largest global providers of high-performance tractor/trailer sockets and cables, today announced the introduction of its JAEGER Expert™ line of superior performing products for mission critical tractor/trailer connections to the North American heavy-duty market.

Since 2012, ERICH JAEGER USA has been providing the region with premium performance sockets and cables for the heavy-duty truck, passenger car, agricultural and military markets. As part of its overall North American growth strategy, the company is launching several products for heavy-duty tractor/trailer OEs, fleets and independent owner-operators. The expansion will be fully supported by ERICH JAEGER's global manufacturing and engineering resources, including continuing production expansion at its Piedras Negras, Mexico, manufacturing facility.

The company's comprehensive ability to design, manufacture and deliver only the highest quality sockets and cables differentiates ERICH JAEGER in this market. Globally, the company delivers millions of products each year as highlighted in its 482-page product catalog.

Two lines of JAEGER Expert™ products are now available for the North American market:

WeatherLock™ 7-Pin/12V SAE J560 Sockets (Primary and Auxiliary) – WeatherLock™ sockets are 100% waterproof thanks to multiple levels of sealing, including individual wire seals, and are designed to perform in the harshest conditions, keeping the sockets dry, clean and corrosion-free. Sockets are manufactured with FiberCore™ material ensuring superior mechanical strength for reliable and secure tractor/trailer connections.

ExperTech™ 7-Pin/12V SAE J560 Cable Assemblies (Straight and Coiled) – ExperTech™ cable assemblies featuring DuraCore™ material for cable plugs are specifically designed for superior corrosion and abrasion resistance, flexibility and mechanical strength.

"The near century of success of ERICH JAEGER is due to our ability to elevate existing connection technologies to higher levels of performance and quality over conventional products," said Terri Miller, president of ERICH JAEGER USA Inc. "This is particularly true for our connector business and we're proud to introduce our latest connection advances that will greatly benefit the North American trucking industry."

For further information on JAEGER Expert ™ trailer connection products or any other ERICH JAEGER products, contact ERICH JAEGER USA: sales-usa@erich-jaeger.com.

About ERICH JAEGER USA Inc.

ERICH JAEGER USA Inc., a subsidiary of ERICH JAEGER GmbH + Co. KG, provides premium performance sockets and cables for the North American heavy-duty truck, passenger car, agricultural and military markets. With 92 years of experience, the company is one of the global leaders in trailer tow products that set the standard for quality, durability, product life and performance in the harshest conditions. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with facilities in China, Czech Republic and Mexico.

Learn more at www.ERICH-JAEGER-USA.com.

