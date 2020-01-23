ERICH JAEGER USA Launches Road Tough™ Aftermarket Products on Amazon

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERICH JAEGER USA Inc., one of the largest global providers of high performance truck/trailer cables and sockets, today announced its Road Tough™ offerings are now available online through its Road Tough store at Amazon.com.

Designed specifically for the North American commercial vehicle market, Road Tough mission critical trailer cables and sockets feature the company's highly engineered product lines, setting the standard for durability, product life and reliability in the harshest of operating conditions.

"Since we launched this brand at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show last October, we have garnered a tremendous amount of interest amongst individual commercial owner-operators, fleet managers and various OEMs," said Terri Miller, president of ERICH JAEGER USA Inc. "With our Road Tough products now fulfilled through Amazon, and eligible for Amazon Prime shipping, our customers seeking smaller order quantities will experience an easy and timely ordering process."

Products available via the Amazon Road Tough store include:

ExperTech™ 7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Coiled Cable 15' with

12" x 12" Leads

ExperTech 7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Coiled Cable 15' with

12" x 48" Leads

ExperTech 7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Straight Cable 13'

WeatherLock™ 7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Socket with

4' Pigtail Wiring Harness

7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Zinc Alloy Plug Connector

7-pin/12V ABS SAE J560 Zinc Alloy Socket Kit with Boot

Additional products will be released via the Road Tough store in the coming months. For further information on Rough Tough products, visit roadtough.com.

About ERICH JAEGER USA Inc.

ERICH JAEGER USA Inc., a subsidiary of ERICH JAEGER GmbH + Co. KG, provides premium performance sockets and cables for the North American heavy-duty truck, passenger car, agricultural and military markets. With 92 years of experience, the company is one of the global leaders in trailer tow products that set the standard for quality, durability, product life and performance in the harshest conditions. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with facilities in China, Czech Republic and Mexico.

