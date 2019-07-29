ERICH JAEGER USA's Mexico Facility Earns IATF 16949 Certification

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERICH JAEGER USA Inc., a subsidiary of ERICH JAEGER GmbH + Co. KG., one of the largest global providers of high-performance tractor/trailer sockets and cables, today announced its Piedras Negras, Mexico, manufacturing facility has been certified according to IATF 16949 specifications. IATF 16949 was developed by the International Automotive Task Force and aims to harmonize the various assessment and certification systems worldwide in the automotive sector's supply chains.

"The certification is the highest possible quality standard in the automotive industry and is an absolute prerequisite for working with major automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturers," said Terri Miller, president of ERICH JAEGER USA Inc. "This certification is a major milestone in our expansive North American growth strategy and speaks volumes to the quality of our premium sockets and cables that our Piedras Negras plant is producing for our customers."

This facility, with over 100 employees, started operations in 2012 to specifically serve ERICH JAEGER's numerous North American customers. Since that time, the plant has experienced a steady growth through increased production capacity, introduction of new technologies and equipment, as well as relentless continuous education programs for its employees. It currently produces numerous products for heavy-duty, automotive and agricultural customers.

ERICH JAEGER is well positioned for future growth and is expected to double production capacity at the Piedras Negras facility by mid-2020. The increase is due to three main factors:

Growing popularity and demand for its current heavy-duty, automotive and agricultural products;

Introduction of several new products that are going into production in the second half of 2019;

Development and series production of high-speed data connection systems for tractor/trailer connectivity. Trailers are increasingly equipped with advanced load and trailer monitoring systems which require sockets and cables that are designed specifically to handle high speed data transmissions such as Ethernet, LVDS, etc., and ERICH JAEGER is developing solutions for such applications.

As part of its overall North American growth strategy, the company recently announced it launched several JAEGER Expert™ products for North American heavy-duty tractor/trailer OEs, fleets and independent owner-operators. The two lines of JAEGER Expert™ products are: WeatherLock™ 7-Pin/12V SAE J560 Sockets (Primary and Auxiliary) and ExperTech™ 7-Pin/12V SAE J560 Cable Assemblies (Straight and Coiled).

"North America is a key growth market for us, and we are bringing our 92 years of experience in developing new technologies and improving existing products for mission critical tractor/trailer connections to the region's heavy-duty market," said Sasha Babenko, CV key account manager at ERICH JAEGER USA. "Customers will be pleased with the level of performance, quality and value they will receive from our line of JAEGER Expert™ sockets and cables."

For further information on these or any other ERICH JAEGER products, contact ERICH JAEGER USA; sales-usa@erich-jaeger.com.

About ERICH JAEGER USA Inc.

ERICH JAEGER USA Inc., a subsidiary of ERICH JAEGER GmbH + Co. KG, provides premium performance sockets and cables for the North American heavy-duty truck, passenger car, agricultural and military markets. With 92 years of experience, the company is one of the global leaders in trailer tow products that set the standard for quality, durability, product life and performance in the harshest conditions. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with facilities in China, Czech Republic and Mexico.

Learn more at www.ERICH-JAEGER-USA.com.

SOURCE ERICH JAEGER USA Inc.