Ericka Pittman Joins Viola as Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola , a nationwide leader in the production and sale of premium quality cannabis products today announced the appointment of Ericka Pittman to its executive team as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola is dedicated to producing ultra-premium products rooted in purpose and social equity. As one of Viola's newest executives, Ericka brings more than 25 years of successful marketing experience within the CPG, beauty, luxury goods, wine & spirits, food & beverage, tech and media industries to the rapidly budding brand.

(PRNewsfoto/Viola)

In her new role, Ericka will bring her vast marketing expertise to building Viola brand awareness amongst consumers and to help convey the companies core values as they continue to give back to communities most affected by the war on drugs.

"Having Ericka on board at Viola is a special moment for us as we look to place an emphasis on company growth and further place our stake in the ground as leaders within the cannabis industry," said Viola CEO and founder, Al Harrington. "Ericka is a highly accomplished marketing executive and knows not only how to get the job done but more importantly how to take Viola to the next level. We couldn't have brought on a more perfect fit to join Viola at this exciting time."

"As black female C-suite representation continues to grow within the cannabis space, I am excited to join efforts with such a dynamic company rooted in purpose," said Ericka Pittman, CMO of Viola. "Together with Al and the rest of the Viola team, our goal is to create ground-breaking category growth through superior product cultivation, innovation, authentic consumer impact, and inclusion. I've been carefully monitoring the exponential growth and opportunity within the cannabis sector and Viola truly brings to market not only a premium product, but an impactful brand mission led by a special group of minority industry leaders."

Prior to joining Viola, Ericka was the Chief Marketing Officer at AQUAhydrate, Inc. where she was responsible for spearheading and directing the Company's marketing, sales functions, and departmental goals, objectives, and operating procedures. Before, AQUAhydrate, Ericka spent 9 years at Combs Enterprises holding multiple roles within the organization including Vice President of the Chairman's Office. Ericka had previously spent 15 years working in interactive and publishing media, holding positions at iVillage.com ; Honey, Heart & Soul, and Savoy Magazine (Vanguard Media Group); Baby Talk Magazine (Time Inc.); Glamour Magazine (Condé Nast); Vibe & Vixen Magazines (Vibe Media Group); and GIANT Magazine (Radio One Inc).

She currently serves as a member of a number of philanthropic and educational organizations including Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN), National Association of Professional Women and Advertising Women of New York (AWNY). Ericka also lends her time and energy to a number of causes and organizations, including Dress for Success and Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE).

Ericka holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Corporate Communications from Baruch College as well as Executive Women in Leadership certification from eCornell University. Originally from Brooklyn, NY, she now resides in Los Angeles, CA.

For more information on Viola, please visit: https://violabrands.com/

About Viola

Founded in 2011 by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola Extracts is one of the nation's leading producers and licensed wholesalers of premium quality cannabis products. The brand is named after and inspired by Al's grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes, finding solace in cannabis remedies. Viola has integrated the latest cutting-edge technology with its own proprietary procedures designed for every stage of the cultivation, extraction and production process. Viola is known for its wide variety of product offerings including high-quality flower to premier butane extracts. Viola operates in Colorado, Oregon, Michigan, California, Arizona and Nevada.

SOURCE Viola