Ericka Riggs Joins Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group (OSMG) today announced the appointment of Ericka Riggs as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. Riggs brings more than 15 years of experience advocating for and developing sustainable programs to improve representation and build inclusive communities within various industries.

Riggs will be based in New York and report to OSMG CEO Stacey Hightower while partnering with OSMG agency leadership to build upon the Group's commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for its employees.

"Companies gain competitive advantage by building upon the guiding principles of diversity, equity and inclusion," said Riggs. "I am grateful for this unique opportunity to develop a platform to elevate our agencies to a place where our people are represented, encouraged and supported to bring their whole selves to work."

"As a champion, advocate, and activist for people across a range of industries, Ericka is the perfect addition to the OSMG team, said Hightower. Our strength is our people, and nurturing an accountable and purposeful community will allow our employees to bring new creative ideas and perspectives to action."

Prior to joining OSMG, Riggs was the Foundation and Inclusion Director of the AD Club of New York. There she focused on increasing representation of BIPOC and women into the executive ranks. Under her direction, the i'mPART Women's Fellowship elevated the careers of women into leadership roles. Ericka's work on cultural engagement experiences, "Icons, Rockstars, & Innovators," Women: NOW Master Class, and the Culture Club, have all positively impacted the advertising, marketing, and media communities by drawing together a stronger, more aware, and inclusive community for now and the future.

Riggs previously held positions at UPTOWN and MOTOWN Records, UniWorld Group, and Northern Virginia Community College. She is the 2020 Nancy Hill Award recipient and proudly sits on the Board of SheSays NYC. She also serves as a mentor to students nationwide through Circle of Change and is a 2020 MOBE Symposium Advisory Committee member. Riggs attended Howard University and is a graduate of George Mason University.

