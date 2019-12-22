Erickson Completes 2019 Delivery for The Korean Forest Service

In 2001, KFS was the first foreign government to purchase S-64 helicopters from Erickson. Due to their success with the aircraft, KFS continues to modify and upgrade its fleet with the addition of K8, incorporating the latest modifications, including composite main rotor blades and glass cockpit. KFS continues to be a leader in aerial firefighting, utilizing the most robust aircraft, for the toughest job.

Erickson is the only OEM, operating aircraft in civilian and military markets, while providing MRO services to customers around the world. Erickson is the leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and commercial services. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

