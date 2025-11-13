Erickson Immigration Group Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group (EIG), a leader in global business immigration, is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards for the third year in a row (2025, 2024, 2023)! The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

Across industries and sectors, EIG stands out for its unwavering commitment to client success, earning top marks for its strategic support in immigration and global mobility strategy and compliance. EIG's high-touch, high-tech immigration solutions support clients in scaling globally and staying focused on their mission.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"Receiving the Power Partner Award — even once, let alone three times — is a tremendous honor. Because this recognition comes directly from our clients, it's a powerful affirmation of our 'Perfect Plus' service commitment. We're grateful every day for the trust our clients place in us and the opportunity to support their work as a true partner," said Alejandra Zapatero, Erickson Immigration Group partner.

In the continuous pursuit of outstanding client service, EIG announced the opening of its newest global office in London, England, in October 2025. This marks a significant milestone in the firm's continued international expansion and commitment to serving clients across the EMEA region. With established offices in Washington, DC, San Francisco, Dublin, Melbourne, and Singapore, and a Global Alliance featuring elite immigration partners in key jurisdictions, EIG's London office is an extension of the firm's commitment to providing high-touch and high-tech immigration services and solutions to multinational companies and their employees.

About Erickson Immigration Group

Erickson Immigration Group is a leading corporate immigration law firm, providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. Founded in 1987 and immigration practice started in 1998, EIG has over 25 years of experience delivering its signature 'Perfect Plus' service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable results, clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes."

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

