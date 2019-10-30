Erickson Wins SOF/PR Defense Contract

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, was awarded a seat on the Special Operations Forces / Personnel Recovery (SOF/PR) Multiple Award Contract for Modifications (MACM). It's a seven year, $996M contract vehicle that provides modifications for the Air Force Materiel Command, Life Cycle Management Center for Fixed and Rotary Wing platforms. The rotary wing platforms consist of the HH-60G, TH-1H, and UH-1H helicopters. Erickson's vertically integrated aerospace capabilities founded on continued manufacturing of the S64 Air Crane® helicopter and ongoing maintenance repair and overhaul of Navy and Marine Corps platforms will serve U.S. Air Force rotary wing requirements in the areas of systems integration, qualification, and implementation of aircraft modifications, including integrated weapon systems, subsystems, and associated support equipment.

"Erickson has a long lineage of modernizing and sustaining legacy aircraft through platform modification. We are eager to serve the Air Force with the same commitment and dedication that goes into sustaining our own fleet of operating aircraft," said Doug Kitani, CEO.

About Erickson

Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and commercial services. Erickson Defense and National Security conducts repair and overhaul of Department of Defense (DoD) rotary wing platforms as well as operates a variety of commercial aircraft in expeditionary environments to perform Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), Personnel Recovery (PR) and Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP) for the DoD. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S64 Air Crane® helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S64 Air Crane® helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy lift for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

For more information on our products and services visit ericksoninc.com.

SOURCE Erickson Incorporated

