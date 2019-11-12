Erickson Wins U.S. Transportation Command Defense Contract

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, was awarded a seat on the U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) $5.7 Billion contract to perform airlift services for the United States Armed Forces.

The TRANSCOM contract provides Federal Aviation Regulation Part 135 airlift services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft used to transfer Department of Defense and Federal personnel, cargo for domestic and international shipments, supplies, ancillary support services, and equipment.

"We are grateful to receive an award on the Worldwide Airlift Support Program and look forward to continue serving the U.S. Department of Defense. Using non-standard aviation (NSAV) that leverages commercial air for DoD operations in expeditionary environments is a proven model for efficiently and effectively supporting the warfighter." - Doug Kitani, Chief Executive Officer

Erickson is one of 17 firms selected, awarded under the Worldwide Airlift Services Program (WASP). Work will be performed globally over the next five years with an expected completion date of November 11, 2024.

"Erickson's long history in providing high quality logistical movement, casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), and personnel recovery (PR) aerial services to TRANSCOM has proved to be a combat multiplier around the globe for decades and we look forward to continued service for years to come." - Kevin Cochie, VP of Defense and National Security

About Erickson

Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and commercial services. Erickson Defense and National security conducts repair and overhaul of Department of Defense (DoD) rotary wing platforms as well as operates a variety of commercial aircraft in expeditionary environments to perform Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), Personnel Recovery (PR) and Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP) for the DoD. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S64 Air Crane® helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S64 Air Crane® helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy lift for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

