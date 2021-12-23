Ericsson AIR 5331 B260 39GHz mmWave System Analysis Report 2021: System Functional Description, System Level Block Diagrams, High Level PCB and Bill of Materials Analysis

Dec 23, 2021, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ericsson 5G NR 39Ghz Air 5331 B260 KRD 901 079/1" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ericsson AIR 5331 B260 39GHz mmWave system. This product is a 5G NR phased array antenna/radio unit and supports single mode 5G NR.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- Heat Fins
- High Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power
- capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
- Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Active/Passive Component Summary
CHAPTER 1: ERICSSON MPAAU
- Overview of mmWave Phased Array Antenna Unit
- Product Specifications
CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS
- Front Cover/Antenna Radome
- Top Cover
- Bottom Cover
- Interface Panel Connectors
- Side Covers
- Main Chassis
- Heat Transfer Fins
- Radio Transceiver RF Shield
- Baseband Thermal Shield
- Phased Array Antenna Module (PAAM) Frame
- SFP Optical Gasket
CHAPTER 3: RADIO TRANSCEIVER SUBSYSTEM
CHAPTER 4: MMWAVE PHASED ARRAY ANTENNA MODULE (PAAM) SUBSYSTEM
CHAPTER 5: POWER SUPPLY SUBSYSTEM
APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS
APPENDIX B COMPONENT TYPE BY SYSTEM UNIT
APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER
APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER
