Ericsson AIR 5331 B260 39GHz mmWave System Analysis Report 2021: System Functional Description, System Level Block Diagrams, High Level PCB and Bill of Materials Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ericsson 5G NR 39Ghz Air 5331 B260 KRD 901 079/1" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ericsson AIR 5331 B260 39GHz mmWave system. This product is a 5G NR phased array antenna/radio unit and supports single mode 5G NR.

Features

  • System Functional Description
  • System Level Block Diagrams
  • High Level Mechanical Analysis
    • Heat Sink
    • Heat Fins
  • High Level PCB Analysis
  • Component Diagrams
    • Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
  • High Level Bill of Materials
    • Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
    • Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power
    • capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
    • Complete Part Number/Marking
    • Component Manufacturer Identification
    • Function Component Description
    • Package Type
  • Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Active/Passive Component Summary

CHAPTER 1: ERICSSON MPAAU

  • Overview of mmWave Phased Array Antenna Unit
  • Product Specifications

CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

  • Front Cover/Antenna Radome
  • Top Cover
  • Bottom Cover
  • Interface Panel Connectors
  • Side Covers
  • Main Chassis
  • Heat Transfer Fins
  • Radio Transceiver RF Shield
  • Baseband Thermal Shield
  • Phased Array Antenna Module (PAAM) Frame
  • SFP Optical Gasket

CHAPTER 3: RADIO TRANSCEIVER SUBSYSTEM

CHAPTER 4: MMWAVE PHASED ARRAY ANTENNA MODULE (PAAM) SUBSYSTEM

CHAPTER 5: POWER SUPPLY SUBSYSTEM

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B COMPONENT TYPE BY SYSTEM UNIT

APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw6r4d

Source: EJL Wireless Research

