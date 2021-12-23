Ericsson AIR 5331 B260 39GHz mmWave System Analysis Report 2021: System Functional Description, System Level Block Diagrams, High Level PCB and Bill of Materials Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ericsson 5G NR 39Ghz Air 5331 B260 KRD 901 079/1" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ericsson AIR 5331 B260 39GHz mmWave system. This product is a 5G NR phased array antenna/radio unit and supports single mode 5G NR.

Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis

Heat Sink



Heat Fins

High Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams

Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High Level Bill of Materials

Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)



Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power



capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)



Complete Part Number/Marking



Component Manufacturer Identification



Function Component Description



Package Type

Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Active/Passive Component Summary

CHAPTER 1: ERICSSON MPAAU

Overview of mmWave Phased Array Antenna Unit

Product Specifications

CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

Front Cover/Antenna Radome

Top Cover

Bottom Cover

Interface Panel Connectors

Side Covers

Main Chassis

Heat Transfer Fins

Radio Transceiver RF Shield

Baseband Thermal Shield

Phased Array Antenna Module (PAAM) Frame

SFP Optical Gasket

CHAPTER 3: RADIO TRANSCEIVER SUBSYSTEM

CHAPTER 4: MMWAVE PHASED ARRAY ANTENNA MODULE (PAAM) SUBSYSTEM

CHAPTER 5: POWER SUPPLY SUBSYSTEM

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B COMPONENT TYPE BY SYSTEM UNIT

APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw6r4d



Source: EJL Wireless Research

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

