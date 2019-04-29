Ericsson and Ambra sign global contract to sell 5G-ready mining industry automation

Eric L'Heureux, CEO, Ambra Solutions, says: "We are excited to expand our partnership with Ericsson to a global footprint. The Ericsson products are optimal to deliver the most demanding applications used by the mining 4.0 industry. The reliability of Ericsson products enables more predictable, secure and lower-cost connectivity, and mining companies want to use a reliable product that is available worldwide."

Mission-critical Private LTE deployed for Ambra's mining customers opens a new suite of capabilities and possibilities to cost-effectively enable digitalization of mining-related tasks for open pit or underground mines. Prior to this modernization, specialized tasks and applications were difficult or simply impossible to achieve across the entire mining coverage area when using legacy 'leaky cable' or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Shannon Lucas, Head of Customer Unit Emerging Business for Ericsson North America, says: "The global mining industry has been vulnerable to challenges of energy consumption, equipment loss, and human safety. We have designed an easy-to-use cellular connectivity solution to address these issues and deliver efficiency through digital transformation, while creating a path to 5G. Ambra will sell this solution as part of its portfolio and will partner with Ericsson customers (global service providers) to deliver it, which opens up exciting new opportunities and revenue streams for the service provider."

Ericsson and Ambra partnered last year to deliver the world's deepest underground LTE network for the Agnico Eagle mining complex, LaRonde, in Abitibi, Quebec, Canada. Located 3.5 kilometers below the surface, the mission-critical private network provides data and voice services across the LaRonde mine site and enables several Internet of Things (IoT) use cases to improve safety and mining operations. Since then, several applications have been deployed using Ericsson solutions to deliver automation of ventilation systems, real-time personnel and vehicle tracking and remote controlling of machinery like scoop diggers, hauler trucks, drillers, and other mining equipment.

The solution is software upgradable to provide massive IoT capabilities for sensor-based applications, supports 5G-ready radio capability, and is delivered globally by Ambra and in partnership with Ericsson's mobile network operator customers.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Relevant links:

Critical communications for Industry 4.0

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Jannie Tong

jannie.tong@ericsson.com

+1-214-415-0815

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT AMBRA SOLUTIONS



Ambra Solutions is the world leader in the deployment of private LTE networks. The engineering firm, founded in 2007, is revolutionizing telecommunications for mission-critical operations. Ambra Solutions pride itself on being an integrator of state-of-the-art technology and a manufacturer of customised products made to sustain harsh environments. Their team of highly specialised engineers and technicians is distinguished by a thirst for doing the impossible and a passion for offering personalized solutions, thereby transforming contracts into partnerships. Visit www.ambra.co to know more about our solutions and find out how Ambra Solutions can become a partner today. Connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ericsson