Ericsson and CTIA Certification recognizes GE Vernova's MDS Orbit as industry's first device IoT Network Certified for Smart Connected Infrastructure™

Ericsson and CTIA Certification announced the certification of GE Vernova's MDS™ Orbit cellular devices, enhancing security and reliability in critical infrastructure

The MDS Orbit's successful certification sets a new industry standard and underscores the importance of security-conscious device deployment

This certification helps ensure the safety and resilience of critical infrastructure, while reaffirming Ericsson's role as a trusted vendor in the critical infrastructure ecosystem

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and CTIA Certification, a renowned industry certification organization, today announced the certification of GE Vernova's MDS™ Orbit under the IoT Network Certified for Smart Connected Infrastructure™ program.

The IoT Network Certified for Smart Connected Infrastructure program empowers device manufacturers to validate their devices' suitability for critical infrastructure operations. GE Vernova, a pioneer in the utility device ecosystem, subjected their MDS Orbit cellular router to comprehensive testing at Ericsson's advanced labs. The testing, which adhered to 3GPP, NIST and CTIA Certification standards, verified the resilience of GE Vernova cellular devices in real-world network grid conditions. CTIA Certification has now recognized GE Vernova's MDS Orbit device as IoT Network Certified for Smart Connected Infrastructure. Testing for this initiative took place at Ericsson's cutting-edge facilities in Richardson, Texas, highlighting Ericsson's expertise and commitment to the utility sector.

MDS Orbit, offered by GE Vernova's Grid Solutions business, is an industrial wireless router platform built for secure, reliable, and adaptable communication in tough industrial settings.

Certification of the MDS Orbit through CTIA Certification's and Ericsson's joint testing program sets a high standard for all future device certifications, with potentially transformative effects upon the broader utilities industry as a whole. GE Vernova's leadership and commitment to security will inspire other manufacturers to adopt a security-conscious approach to device deployment.

"This collaboration underscores the importance of ensuring the security and reliability of critical infrastructure devices. Ericsson and CTIA Certification are jointly committed to safeguarding the devices on critical infrastructure – protecting our customers, our communities, and the nation as a whole," said Koustuv Ghoshal, Vice President and Head of Utilities vertical business, Ericsson North America.

"CTIA Certification has been certifying IoT devices for over a decade. This extension of our IoT Network Certified program provides a simple pathway for utility device manufacturers to demonstrate compliance to the latest cybersecurity standards and meet the network performance requirements demanded in critical infrastructure applications," said Michelle James, Vice President of Strategic Industry Programs, CTIA.

"Recognizing the importance of seamless integration within utility networks, we actively advocate for industry-wide standardization. The MDS Orbit cellular router not only aligns with established utility standards but goes a step further by incorporating state-of-the-art security protocols. We understand that security is non-negotiable, and our certification underlines this commitment," said Mitesh Parikh, Product Line Leader, GE Vernova's Grid Automation.

Robust device testing for utilities is crucial for national security. This initiative addresses vulnerabilities, enhances resilience, and ensures the reliable functioning of critical infrastructure. By proactively addressing these concerns through rigorous testing, we strengthen our nation's infrastructure to protect citizens, the economy, and our strategic interests.

This partnership highlights Ericsson's dedication to safety, reliability, and technological leadership. By collaborating with CTIA Certification and GE Vernova, Ericsson reaffirms its commitment to enhancing US national security and its role as a trusted vendor in the critical infrastructure ecosystem.

