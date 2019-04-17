Ericsson and Future Technologies Venture ink strategic cooperation agreement

PLANO, Texas, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Future Technologies Venture LLC announced the companies have signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Under the multi-year agreement, Ericsson will be able to expand its reach into key market verticals that Future Technologies Venture primarily services such as utilities, oil and gas, mining and government. In addition, the agreement allows Future Technologies the ability to integrate Ericsson's Private LTE equipment and MINI-LINK microwave products into their portfolio.

Future Technologies Venture is an end-to-end solution provider and industry expert in all aspects of customer network evolution for private and public network infrastructure projects throughout North America.

Peter Cappiello, Chief Executive Officer for Future Technologies Venture, says: "Ericsson is a world-class equipment provider, and we're excited about this collaboration. This agreement allows us the opportunity to integrate Ericsson's products into our portfolio to provide our customers with top-tier offerings."

Rishi Bhaskar, Vice President for Energy and Public Sector Markets with Ericsson North America, says: "There's no question Future Technologies has a unique reach into key verticals that Ericsson would like to expand our presence in. More importantly, this agreement is strategically beneficial for customers because together we can help customers solve challenges head-on."

Ericsson's Private LTE, which is part of its critical communications broadband portfolio for service providers, enables service providers to meet the business-critical and mission-critical needs of industries and public safety agencies as digitalization and modernization of land mobile radio communications increases. This portfolio, including MINI-LINK microwave products, will enable Future Technologies' customers to effectively secure the critical communication needs of key market verticals such as utilities, oil and gas, mining and government.

