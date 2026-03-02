Ericsson and Intel collaborate to accelerate the path to commercial AI-native 6G

Companies aim to help the industry move from 6G research to commercial reality

AI-native network innovation collaboration to span compute, connectivity, cloud and standards leadership across the core network, RAN and Edge

The effort is designed to help make the path to 6G more open, efficient and cost-effective for operators and the broader ecosystem

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are pooling their next-generation technology leadership to help accelerate ecosystem readiness for seamless transition to AI-native 6G deployments and use cases.

The collaboration - an extension of a decades' long relationship - was announced at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026. It will span mobile connectivity, cloud technologies, and compute capabilities across AI-driven RAN and packet core use cases, and platform level-security and network capabilities to help enhance ecosystem enablement and time-to-market for cloud-native solutions.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "6G is not merely an iteration of mobile technology. It is the infrastructure that will distribute AI across devices, the edge and the cloud. Ericsson's long history of network innovation and large-scale operator deployments positions us to lead practical integration across the value chain and move 6G from research into commercial reality."

Lip-Bu Tan, CEO, Intel, says: "Intel's ambition is to be the undisputed technology leader in unifying RAN, Core and edge AI to enable a seamless transition to AI-native 6G environments. Together with Ericsson, we will continue to demonstrate that the future of network connectivity is open, power-efficient, secure and grounded in intelligent AI inference. With future Ericsson Silicon, powered by Intel's most advanced process nodes, ongoing multi-year research plans, and flexible AI-RAN ready Cloud RAN powered by Intel Xeon, we are well on our way to delivering the future performance, efficiency, and supply security that the world's leading operators require."

A shared commitment

As 6G transitions from the research phase to commercial reality, the industry needs a collaborative, well-prepared ecosystem-aligned with global standards bodies and industry organizations to help turn innovation into deployable infrastructure.

The collaboration will advance future high-performance, and energy-efficient compute architectures designed for both AI for networks and Networks for AI.

AI-native 6G will combine intelligent and programmable networks with advanced compute and real-time sensing, creating a stronger foundation for more responsive, efficient and capable services. Over time, that evolution could bring sensing and compute closer together across the network.

Collaboration results on show

Ericsson and Intel have collectively achieved important milestones across cloud RAN, 5G Core and open network infrastructure. That momentum continues at MWC 2026, where multiple demonstrations - across Ericsson (Ericsson Pavilion, Hall 2), Intel (Hall 3, Stand 3E31) and various ecosystem partner event spaces - showcase innovative collaboration.

Related links:

6G - Follow the journey to the next generation networks - Ericsson

Ericsson pioneers Cloud RAN call with HPE server and Intel

Ericsson's first Cloud RAN call on Intel Xeon 6 with Dell

Ericsson and Intel hit milestones in Tech Hub collaboration

Ericsson, Intel advance optimized 5G

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases.

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts.

https://x.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected] (+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected] (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT INTEL:

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-and-intel-collaborate-to-accelerate-the-path-to-commercial-ai-native-6g,c4314947

The following files are available for download: