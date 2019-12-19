Ericsson and Microsoft team up for the next generation of connected cars

KISTA, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Integration of Ericsson's Connected Vehicle Cloud and Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform enables automakers to accelerate the delivery of new connected car services worldwide

Connected vehicle cloud as-a-service to reduce complexity, enable innovation, and simplify the application development in automotive industry

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are bringing their connected vehicle expertise together. Ericsson is building its Connected Vehicle Cloud on top of the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform that is running on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The integrated solution allows automakers to deploy and scale global vehicle services such as fleet management, over-the-air software updates and connected safety services much easier and faster while reducing costs. It provides flexibility through modular design and multiple deployment options.

Ericsson's Connected Vehicle Cloud connects more than 4 million vehicles across 180 countries worldwide - approximately 10 percent of the connected vehicle market. The platform is tailored to fit vehicle manufacturers' growing demand for scalability and flexibility with the capability of supporting any connected vehicle service.

Ericsson's Connected Vehicle Cloud offloads vehicle manufacturers' complexity of global 24/7 operations and lifecycle management related to connected vehicles with a guaranteed service-level agreement.

The Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP) empowers automotive companies to accelerate the delivery of safe, comfortable and personalized connected driving experiences. It combines cloud infrastructure, edge technology as well as AI and IoT services with a diverse partner ecosystem. With MCVP, Microsoft offers a consistent, cloud-connected platform across all digital scenarios on top of which customer-facing solutions can be built, including in-vehicle infotainment, advanced navigation, autonomous driving, telematics and prediction services, and over-the-air updates. MCVP includes the hyperscale, global availability, and regulatory compliance that comes with Microsoft Azure.

"The Ericsson and Microsoft partnership will deliver a comprehensive connected vehicle platform at scale to the market. Our integrated solutions will help automotive manufacturers accelerate their global connected vehicle solutions and offer a better experience for drivers and passengers," says Åsa Tamsons, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses.

"This is an exciting new offering with great benefits for the automotive industry, leveraging Ericsson and Microsoft's technology leadership in connectivity and cloud."

Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President, Business Development at Microsoft says: "Together with Ericsson, we intend to simplify the development of connected vehicle services to help car makers focus on their customers' needs and accelerate the delivery of unique, tailor-made driving experiences."

