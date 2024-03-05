Ericsson announces Appointment of Becky Rohr as Chief Compliance Officer, bringing together Investigations and Compliance

Becky Rohr , currently Head of Corporate & Government Investigations, will become the new Chief Compliance Officer

, currently Head of Corporate & Government Investigations, will become the new Chief Compliance Officer Jan Sprafke will leave Ericsson to pursue other opportunities

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces that Rebecca (Becky) Rohr, currently Head of Corporate and Government Investigations, will become Chief Compliance Officer and will oversee the Compliance team as well as the Investigations office, bringing both functions under a single leader. Ms. Rohr has been with Ericsson since 2022 and she has been a key leader in driving the cultural transformation of the organization. She will continue to report to Scott Dresser, Group Chief Legal Officer, and the Audit and Compliance Committee of the Board of Directors. Jan Sprafke, who joined the company in 2020, will leave Ericsson to pursue other opportunities.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: "I'm pleased to have Becky take on this important leadership position; she is a strong leader in the organization, and she embodies the values and standards of excellence that we hold within Ericsson. With the change in reporting structure and Becky as our new CCO we will continue to build and transform our culture focusing on strong decision making and risk management, effective oversight, and accountability. Ethical standards shall continue to stand in the center of everything we do and be our competitive strength."

Becky Rohr says: "I look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy to drive cultural transformation, leading Compliance and Investigations to improve our ways of working and strengthen sustainability of the program. I thank Jan for his partnership and for his significant contributions in embedding compliance and ethics into our daily operations around the world."

Jan Sprafke adds: "I'm proud of the progress of our ethics and compliance program over the last few years. As the company is truly dedicated in its continued mission to instill integrity into everything it does, and is poised for sustainable success, I am excited to explore new opportunities."



NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected] (+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected] (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download: