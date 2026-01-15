Ericsson announces proposed headcount reduction in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces proposed staff reductions in Sweden as part of measures aimed at ensuring the Company's competitive position.

The proposed staff reduction is part of global initiatives to improve cost position while maintaining investments critical to Ericsson's technology leadership and the execution of the strategy to deliver high-performing, programmable networks that enable differentiated services and new monetization opportunities.

Initiatives to increase operational efficiency will continue across the Group but will not be announced separately.

Ericsson has submitted a notice to the Swedish Public Employment Service. Approximately 1.600 positions could be impacted in Sweden. The Company has initiated negotiations with the relevant Swedish trade unions.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

