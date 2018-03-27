Ericsson Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27, 2018, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Annual Report is available on Ericsson's website at http://www.ericsson.com. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report by contacting the company.