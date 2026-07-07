Ericsson, AT&T and MediaTek complete North America's first in-field trial of enhanced mobility features

A new 5G Advanced Mobility feature, Layer 1/Layer 2 Triggered Mobility (LTM), can reduce the handover interruption time by up to 40 percent. This can significantly increase reliability and resiliency for wireless links and improve user experience especially for latency sensitive services like XR, physical AI and latency critical IoT related services.

This sets up the foundation for future generation AI powered enhancements for mobility.

The final goal is to achieve zero latency and jitter in highly mobile environments.

PLANO, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson, in collaboration with AT&T and MediaTek, has completed North America's first in‑field trial of Ericsson Low-Latency Mobility supporting Layer 1/Layer 2 (L1/L2) Triggered Mobility (LTM) on the AT&T network powered by Ericsson's Radio Access Network (RAN) technology.

Ericsson Low-Latency Mobility feature set, part of Ericsson's 5G Advanced Critical IoT subscription, shortens interruption time to enable faster, more reliable handovers, delivering a smoother connection for people and equipment on the move. In testing, LTM reduced data interruption during cell change by up to 25 percent versus legacy Layer 3 mobility.

By delivering shorter handover interruptions, LTM supports new real-time applications and emerging use cases including extended reality (XR/VR) and time‑critical communications, as well as immersive video conferencing and cloud applications. For people and enterprises, near seamless mobility is vital for XR and cloud applications, immersive video conferencing, and mission-critical operations; reducing interruption at cell change prevents user frustration, churn, negative user sentiment, safety risks, traffic disruptions, production and equipment outages.

By reducing handover interruption and improving mobility determinism, LTM also strengthens the network foundation required for AI‑driven applications. Many emerging AI workloads—including real‑time XR scene reconstruction, edge‑assisted perception, industrial automation, and connected vehicle analytics—depend on continuous data exchange, low jitter, and predictable latency as devices move. LTM helps ensure these AI‑powered experiences can operate reliably at scale by minimizing mobility‑induced disruption between the device, the edge, and the cloud.

The joint work spanned in-field trials with Ericsson serving as a RAN vendor for this effort. Ericsson has been a main contributor and driver of LTM's development and standardization within 3GPP. The feature is widely viewed as an enabler of more consistent user data rates throughout a device's connection and has the potential to reduce handover failure rates across services.

"This milestone shows how 5G Advanced can translate into a better user experience with truly seamless connectivity needed for extended reality and physical AI," said Mårten Lerner, Head of Networks Strategy & Product Management, Ericsson. "Together with AT&T and MediaTek, we're demonstrating how smoother mobility can help deliver more responsive and reliable services for people and industries that depend on connectivity every moment they are on the move."

"Our work with Ericsson and MediaTek across AT&T and field trials demonstrates that LTM can improve mobility performance where it counts – on the move – so that customers experience more consistent connections for cloud applications and immersive video conferencing today and are ready for next-gen XR tomorrow. This level of mobility consistency is also foundational for AI-enabled services that rely on real-time edge and cloud processing as users and devices move across the network," said Rob Soni, VP RAN Technology, AT&T.

"This collaboration proves how Layer 1/Layer 2 Triggered Mobility helps deliver faster, more reliable handovers and a steadier data rate throughout the device connection, capabilities that are essential for Critical IoT and advanced consumer experiences like XR/VR," said Dr. HC Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication Systems and Partnerships at MediaTek.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Ericsson 5G Advanced Portfolio

Ericsson 5G Advanced Use Cases

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://x.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected] (+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected] (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT AT&T:

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Contact: Jannie Tong, [email protected]

SOURCE Ericsson