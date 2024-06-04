Ericsson ConsumerLab: 10 Hot Consumer Trends 2030s - the AI-Powered Future

Ericsson polled more than 6,500 early adopters in 13 cities about possible AI scenarios in the 2030s

Early adopters believe that four out of five consumers in the 2030s will use AI to make major life-altering decisions

Early adopters believe that the most successful innovators of the future may be those that ignore AI advice

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movies starring clones of your friends, simulating your future, personal digital assistants, and AI-driven beauty operations are some of the ways AI is expected to impact everyday life in the 2030s, according to technology early adopters polled by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC).

New research from Ericsson ConsumerLab called 10 Hot Consumer Trends 2030s - the AI-Powered Future, captures responses from 6,500 early adopters in 13 cities around the world regarding AI scenarios in the 2030s.

Respondents believe that about 80 percent of consumers could be using AI simulations in the 2030s for life-altering decisions such as buying houses or stocks, and for making lifestyle changes based on health simulations.

Early adopters also see AI playing a major role in assisted childcare to boost children's skills and believe AI will play a significant role in securing good employment.

The early adopters - traditionally the most passionate about the need to fully embrace new technology - were asked to evaluate 120 digital service ideas across 15 areas, ranging from fashion and entertainment to working life and simulations of their own behavior.

The results reveal a split among early adopters between those who feel joy, hope and excitement about AI, called AI hopefuls in the report, and those who feel fear and anxiety, called AI fearful.

The research shows that more than 60 percent of even the most ardent AI fans believe they will not have full control of how it will impact their lives in the 2030s.

The figure rises to more than 70 percent for those current early adopters who are more skeptical about the future role of AI.

About 37 percent of the AI hopefuls and 27 percent of the AI fearful believe they will retain full control of how AI is used in their own lives by 2030.

Just over half of AI hopefuls say they will try to use AI as much as possible, compared to 26 percent of the AI fearful - pointing to the likelihood of fragmentation in usage patterns.

However, almost all those polled - 95 percent - believe that at least some aspects of the ten trends will become a reality.

The report also flags the possibility of AI becoming so influential in decision making that ignoring certain AI insights could be a key to success. About 58 percent of respondents believe that the innovators of the 2030s will be those who dare to ignore AI's advice.

Report author Michael Björn, Head of Research Agenda, Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab, says : "The Ericsson ConsumerLab 10 Hot Consumer Trends report clearly indicates that early adopters expect AI to have a significant role in their future daily life. Consumer expectations are important as this also has implications on network traffic capabilities to handle related future data use per device.

"Another insight is the concern that early adopters have, including the biggest supporters of AI, about the future control of AI in their personal lives. This shows a need for companies working with AI to address the concerns of consumers as they develop solutions."

The Ten Trends

01 Artificial Shoppers

Will personal AI assistants bring about the end of advertising? 75 percent predict AI shopping assistants that screen out advertisements. Just as many also say big tech companies will use these shopping assistants to influence consumer purchases.

02 Generative Fashion

Will fashion trends be dictated by AI in the future - or will "100 percent human made" be the new black in 2030? In the 2030's humans will use plastic surgery to get the right AI-generated beauty standard look, according to 6 in 10.

03 Sentient Screenplays

AI cloned friends are set to appear in your generatively created movies - 68 percent foresee the ability to AI clone their friends to be part of their stories.

04 Human Digital Twins

Nothing left to chance: AI reduces uncertainty by simulating anything in daily life - 50 percent think people will simulate their marriages for future changes or divorce.

05 Programmed Progeny

AI-assisted childcare promises relief for parents but concerns over loss of human empathy loom large - 74 percent foresee AI assistants in parenting boosting children's technical skills but diminish creative/emotional intelligence.

06 Govern by AI

Public AI may improve society but is likely to be challenged by corporate AIs. - 72 percent believe corporate AIs will outsmart societal AIs.

07 Empower-less Employees

AI may boost your work performance but also strip it of meaning - 67 percent believe that AI will be necessary to get good job positions.

08 Data Disorder

Regulation or a digital wild west, consumers' future depends on who controls data - 75 percent think new regulations will allow citizens to opt out.

09 AI Running Wild

More interconnected AIs could start developing their own agenda - 59 percent think future co-existence with AIs could become difficult.

10 Key Keepers

Will connected AI key keepers shield privacy or increase dependency in the digital age? 7 in 10 say button clicking, ID card swiping and remembering logins will become unnecessary as AI will handle that.

Read the latest Ericsson ConsumerLab 10 Hot Consumer Trends for the 2030s - the AI-Powered Future report via this link.

