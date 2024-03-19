Ericsson deepens U.S. engagement by establishing Ericsson Federal Technologies Group

New entity named Ericsson Federal Technologies Group (EFTG) dedicated to accelerating digital modernization across multiple U.S. Government, state and federal agencies

Ericsson meets U.S. Government requirements for 5G networks, including support for open interfaces and equipment Made in the USA *

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Ling , has extensive experience in growing federal and commercial businesses in advanced technologies

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today established Ericsson Federal Technologies Group (EFTG), a new entity dedicated to delivering 5G-driven digital transformation across multiple agencies in the U.S. federal government. 5G communications technology is vital to U.S. national and economic security and a key component of U.S. defense modernization programs.

The U.S. Government (USG)'s digital transformation intends to accelerate innovation by focusing on the speedy adoption of commercial technologies. As the market leader in 5G, Ericsson recognizes the importance of a continued commitment to customers, investments in new technologies to continuously improve services, and the responsibility to national security.

Yossi Cohen, President and Head of Ericsson North America, says: "Connecting individuals, businesses, and national security depends on secure, reliable, and resilient 5G infrastructure. We are excited to build on existing projects with the US government including the DoD where Ericsson provides the foundation for multiple 5G prototype deployments and expand into additional government agencies with our innovation and leadership."

EFTG will be led by Christopher Ling who has extensive experience in growing federal and commercial businesses in advanced technology and cybersecurity. Ling previously worked at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he held numerous positions over an almost three-decade career with the firm, most recently as the Executive Vice President and Group Lead of the National Security Business in the U.S.

Christopher Ling, Chief Executive Officer of Ericsson Federal Technologies Group, says: "Ericsson has been connecting the U.S. for more than 120 years, and I could not be more thrilled to join a company so steeped in resilience, connectivity, and security. As the DoD looks to connect under one secure, unified communication system, I believe 5G is the solution to keep America secure and competitive."

Ericsson meets USG requirements for 5G networks, including support for Open RAN-ready technologies and equipment Made in the USA* from its Texas-based USA 5G Smart Factory. In addition, EFTG will have a dedicated team who can leverage Ericsson's leading technology portfolio and investment, providing capabilities to develop solutions for the USG's most complex communications challenges, such as connectivity and interoperability between multi-domain operations.

Ericsson's newly formed organization is well positioned to offer advisory services to existing customers and USG entities for designing robust, secure, and highly integrated networking solutions to support use cases that place extreme demands on 5G networks. This new organization will also partner with leading systems integrators, existing customers, and USG entities to analyze requirements essential for capturing new demands, driving innovation, and guiding global standardization efforts that are critical in the evolution to 6G. Ericsson's strategic governmental partnerships with the National Science Foundation's Advanced Wireless Research Facility and the CTIA Cybersecurity Lab will ensure future innovation at commercial speed, scalability across the entire enterprise, and seamless integration with the highest levels of cyber security.

*Made in U.S.A. of U.S. and imported parts.



