Ericsson demonstrates industry first live C Band network with 5.4 Gbps throughput

Ericsson, with commercial equipment, successfully deployed the industry's first 16-layer Multi-user MIMO 256 QAM with 8 UEs over 100MHz on C Band in the US, reaching a new performance benchmark with 5.4 Gbps peak cell capacity. This capability complements Ericsson's already diverse 5G portfolio and 5G innovations.

Kevin Zvokel, Head of Networks, Ericsson North America says: "Exceeding 5 Gbps on C Band spectrum sets high expectations for mid-band 5G deployments in the US. Ericsson is prepared to help our customers deploy 5G infrastructure now with superior performance and coverage to deliver the full potential of 5G."

The C Band campus network utilizes a test license C Band Special Temporary Authorization (STA) from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and consists of 64T64R AAS radio, baseband, Router 6000 and core network equipment from Ericsson, and is part of the 5G Distributed Innovation Network at Ericsson's Plano, Texas, facility.

C Band is the much-anticipated mid-band spectrum, consisting of 500 megahertz between 3.7-4.2 GHz, that is of critical importance to 5G deployment, especially in the US. Mid-band spectrum blends extended coverage with increased capacity and will help empower exciting 5G use cases, like connected factories, smart cities, and virtual reality gaming.

It is also the major spectrum used to date by most countries in the world. Therefore, an upcoming C Band auction at the end of 2020 for 280MHz is highly anticipated.

The test setup, captured in this short video, has undergone additional performance tests by Signals Research Group, and an analysis of the results has been published in the research consultancy's recent report, Signals Flash! "Sweet Sixteen."

Michael Thelander, President of Signals Research Group commented: "The throughput demonstrated by the Ericsson demo network establishes a new benchmark for network performance and showcases the benefits that will be available to the market when mid-band networks are available. 5G in mid-band networks in the US will be a fantastic boon to enterprise and consumers. It is crucial that US operators have access to reliable radio technology to deploy these networks."

NOTES TO EDITORS

Contemplating coverage: to extend or not to extend? That is the question. The answer: yes – with 5G carrier aggregation

The significance of the 5G Uplink Booster to the new normal

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Jannie Tong

[email protected]

+1 214-415-0815

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

SOURCE Ericsson