Ericsson ERS Baseband 6648 System Component Analysis Report 2021

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ERICSSON ERS Baseband 6648" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ericsson Baseband 6648 system. This product is a 5G NR digital baseband unit and supports single mode LTE, single mode 5G NR, and mixed mode LTE+5G NR.

Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis

Heat Sink



Heat Fins

High Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams

Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High Level Bill of Materials

Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)



Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)



Complete Part Number/Marking



Component Manufacturer Identification



Function Component Description



Package Type

Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Active/Passive Component Summary

CHAPTER 1: ERICSSON 5G BBU

Overview of Baseband Unit

CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

Chassis-Top Cover

Chassis/ Heat Sink

Plastic Bottom Cover

CHAPTER 3: FAN TRAY UNIT

Fan Unit

CHAPTER 4: BASEBAND 6648 PCB

Main PCB

Main PCB Top Active Component Analysis

Main PCB Top Passive Component Analysis

Main PCB Bottom Active Component Analysis

Main PCB Bottom Passive Component Analysis

Auxiliary PCB

CHAPTER 5: SOC HEAT SINKS

L1 Modem/Fronthaul Heat Sink

L2/L2 Processor Heat Sink

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B COMPONENTS BY SYSTEM AREA

APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okajcb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

