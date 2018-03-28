Ericsson Media Solutions selected by AT&T to deliver premier golf tournament

Deployment of AVP 2000 Contribution Encoder with HEVC technology provides flexible, multi-purpose media processing capabilities to ensure first-class content delivery

Delivering significant bandwidth reductions and enhanced low latency without compromising on video quality, helping to drive increased cost efficiencies

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Media Solutions' market-leading AVP 2000 Contribution Encoder was selected by AT&T to help reliably deliver high-quality UHD encoding to enhance its coverage of a premier golf tournament, after success leveraging the solution for a major winter sports event in February. The deployment also includes Ericsson Media Solutions' innovative HEVC Encoder Module, which provides high-performance compression technology to enable the delivery of AT&T's widely viewed content across multiple devices.

The deployment of Ericsson Media Solutions' AVP 2000 Contribution Encoder will enable AT&T to transform the performance of its TV service offering by making considerable bandwidth savings, maximizing the encoding efficiency, and offering a truly enhanced picture quality experience to its viewers. In addition, this HEVC-based solution maintains service content integrity with the lowest possible latency when contributing across different networks and platforms.

"When it comes to the leading sporting events, our subscribers expect to enjoy the highest levels of quality possible, whether in high or ultra-high definition," said John Ward, Senior Vice President of Content Operations, AT&T Mobility and Entertainment. "Their perception of the quality of experience ultimately derives from the successful and reliable delivery of the content to all of their available devices, screens and platforms. The compression performance of Ericsson Media Solutions' encoding will enable us to reliably deliver an important live premier golf tournament straight to our viewers."

Angel Ruiz, CEO, Ericsson Media Solutions, says: "With the demand for ultra-high definition services and more immersive sporting experiences at an all-time high, it is vital that service providers give their customers the best possible viewing experience. The AVP 2000 and its HEVC technology provide the necessary performance and control to achieve the highest possible bandwidth efficiency across all delivery networks, while also offering the best performance and broadest capability across all applications and codecs. We are proud to work alongside AT&T and help them to deliver consistent, high quality and seamless coverage of one of the biggest sporting events this year."

The multi-codec, multi-operational solution, which supports standard definition, high definition and UHD, is designed to provide ideal support for live content exchange across contribution networks. The solution meets the challenges of today's multi-channel, multi-platform world by delivering very low latency and maintaining the quality of the coverage throughout the contribution content exchange video delivery chain. To find out more about the highly efficient AVP solution for Contribution networks please visit the Ericsson Media Solutions website.

ABOUT ERICSSON MEDIA SOLUTIONS

Ericsson Media Solutions has a longstanding and broad customer base in cable, satellite, and telecom service providers, as well as major broadcasters. Globally, Ericsson Media Solutions serves over 900 operators, service providers, broadcasters, content providers and aggregators. The wide-ranging media portfolio of end-to-end offerings includes Emmy award-winning hardware and software video compression solutions for Contribution and Direct-to-Consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization solutions, high efficiency Cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. Ericsson Media Solutions has approximately 1,600 employees operating out of multiple locations across the globe.

