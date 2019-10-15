Ericsson partners with Xtreme Enterprises to support rural WISPs in America

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Xtreme Enterprises announce a strategic partnership for Ericsson to include its industry-leading Ericsson Radio System into Xtreme's network solution and service portfolio to support rural Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs).

Xtreme Enterprises is focused on assisting the WISP industry in obtaining and deploying Ericsson's carrier-class LTE equipment. With Ericsson equipment, WISPs will be able to reach more customers with higher speeds.

David Tews, President of Xtreme Enterprises, says: "With CBRS auctions tentatively scheduled for June and last month's launch of CBRS Initial Commercial Deployments, the availability of this carrier-class Ericsson Radio System comes at a critical time. Xtreme and Ericsson have the ability and are ready to deliver the long-needed speed and reliability to WISPs who serve rural America."

Rob Johnson, Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers for Ericsson North America, says: "It's always been a vision of Ericsson's to bring ultra high-speed broadband to every market segment in America, and we're able to do that through this strategic partnership with our long-standing partner Xtreme Enterprises. With their market knowledge and agile business practices, we are now able to scale our carrier-class wireless solutions to both unserved and underserved broadband market providers."

Under the agreement, Xtreme will be offering Ericsson's high-performing Micro Radio 2208 for Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). The Ericsson Micro Radio 2208 delivers the highest allowable power output for outdoor CBRS deployments, ensuring robust, wide-area coverage and capacity.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Find out more about Ericsson Small Cell Solutions for Citizen's Broadcast Radio Service (CBRS)

Find out more about Ericsson 5G.

Find out more about Ericsson's 5G partnerships.

Find out more about Ericsson 5G use case trials.

Find out more about Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Jannie Tong for Ericsson

jannie.tong@ericsson.com

+1-214-415-0815

Mary Sherman for Xtreme Enterprises, LLC

msherman@xtremelte.com

(570) 787-3507

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT XTREME ENTERPRISES, LLC

Xtreme Enterprises, LLC, based in Pennsylvania, has decades of direct experience operating as a Wireless Internet Service Provider and cellular carrier. Xtreme Enterprises is converging its knowledge and expertise of LTE and the Ericsson Radio System to bring exciting new offerings to the wireless broadband industry.

Find out more about Xtreme Enterprises, LLC at www.xtremelte.com.

SOURCE Ericsson

Related Links

https://www.ericsson.com

