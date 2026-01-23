Ericsson reports fourth quarter results and full-year results 2025

Strategic highlights – solid commercial momentum and operational execution            

  • Organic sales growth in all three segments in Q4, with 12%* growth in segment Cloud Software and Services.      
  • Operational improvements in recent years driving strong margins and solid free cash flow.

Fourth quarter highlights – good organic growth with all segments contributing            

  • Sales increased by 6%* YoY. Market areas Europe, Middle East and Africa and South East Asia, Oceania and India grew, Americas was broadly stable while North East Asia declined. Reported sales were SEK 69.3 (72.9) b.           
  • Adjusted1 gross income was SEK 33.2 (33.7) b. with currency headwinds offsetting strong operational execution. Reported gross income was SEK 32.7 (32.7) b.           
  • Adjusted1 gross margin was 48.0% (46.3%) driven mainly by improvements in Cloud Software and Services.  Reported gross margin was 47.2% (44.9%).           
  • Adjusted1 EBITA was SEK 12.7 (10.2) b. with an 18.3% (14.1%) margin, benefiting from improved segment margins in Mobile Networks. Reported EBITA was SEK 11.6 (8.6) b. with a 16.7% (11.8%) margin.           
  • Net income was SEK 8.6 (4.9) b. EPS diluted was SEK 2.57 (1.44).           
  • Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 14.9 (15.8) b.

Full-year highlights – margins stabilized at good levels and solid free cash flow            

  • Sales increased by 2%*, with growth in Networks and Cloud Software and Services. Reported sales were SEK 236.7 (247.9) b.     
  • Adjusted1 gross income increased to SEK 113.9 (111.4) b. driven by improvements in Mobile Networks, and despite a SEK -7.2 b. currency headwind. Adjusted gross margin increased to 48.1% (44.9%).           
  • Adjusted1 EBITA was SEK 42.9 (27.2) b. with an adjusted1 EBITA margin of 18.1% (11.0%), including the gain from the divestment of iconectiv.          
  • Net income was SEK 28.7 (0.4) b. EPS diluted was SEK 8.51 (0.01).           
  • Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 26.8 (40.0) b., delivering a cash flow to net sales of 11.3%.           
  • Net cash at year-end 2025 was SEK 61.2 (37.8) b.           
  • Return on capital employed was 24.1% (2.6%), including the benefit of the iconectiv divestment.           
  • A dividend of SEK 3.00 (2.85) per share for 2025 and a share buyback program of SEK 15.0 b. will be proposed to the AGM by the Board of Directors.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, said: "Our Q4 results demonstrate solid execution of our strategy priorities. It is encouraging that we delivered organic growth in a flattish RAN market environment through our efforts in mission critical networks, 5G core and Enterprise. The operational actions we have taken in recent years have resulted in improved margins and cash flow, with a ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year adjusted EBITA margin expansion.

R&D investments to extend technology leadership continued, with a focus on AI-native, secure, and autonomous mobile networks. We generated strong free cash flow and have a strong cash position today. The Board will propose an increased dividend of SEK 3.00 per share, and will also seek a mandate for a share buyback of SEK 15 b.

For 2026, we expect the RAN market to be flat. Mission critical and enterprise markets, where we are well positioned, are expected to grow. In this environment, we plan to increase investments in defense during 2026 while continuing to optimize our cost base to support margins and cash flow generation."

* Sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments and effects of foreign currency fluctuations.
1 Adjusted metrics exclude restructuring charges. 

SEK b.

Q4 2025 

Q4 2024 

YoY change 

Q3 2025 

QoQ change 

Jan-Dec 2025 

Jan-Dec 2024 

YoY change 

Net sales

69.285

72.913

-5 %

56.239

23 %

236.681

247.880

-5 %

Organic sales growth 1 2 

-

-

6 %

-

-

-

-

2 %

Gross income 

32.705

32.707

0 %

26.777

22 %

112.668

109.365

3 %

Gross margin 2

47.2 %

44.9 %

-

47.6 %

-

47.6 %

44.1 %

-

EBIT 

11.161

7.958

40 %

15.151

-26 %

38.634

4.3

-

EBIT margin 2

16.1 %

10.9 %

-

26.9 %

-

16.3 %

1.7 %

-

EBITA 2

11.601

8.623

35 %

15.516

-25 %

40.532

22.145

83 %

EBITA margin 2

16.7 %

11.8 %

-

27.6 %

-

17.1 %

8.9 %

-

Net income 

8.571

4.879

76 %

11.300

-24 %

28.714

0.374

-

EPS diluted, SEK 

2.57

1.44

78 %

3.33

-23 %

8.51

0.01

-

Free cash flow before M&A 2

14.853

15.824

-6 %

6.631

124 %

26.769

40.034

-33 %

Net cash, end of period 2

61.236

37.830

62 %

51.858

18 %

61.236

37.830

62 %

Adjusted financial measures 2 3

Adjusted gross income 

33.243

33.741

-1 %

27.048

23 %

113.945

111.411

2 %

Adjusted gross margin 

48.0 %

46.3 %

-

48.1 %

-

48.1 %

44.9 %

-

Adjusted EBIT 

12.258

9.584

28 %

15.454

-21 %

40.971

9.325

-

Adjusted EBIT margin 

17.7 %

13.1 %

-

27.5 %

-

17.3 %

3.8 %

-

Adjusted EBITA 

12.698

10.249

24 %

15.819

-20 %

42.869

27.157

58 %

Adjusted EBITA margin 

18.3 %

14.1 %

-

28.1 %

-

18.1 %

11.0 %

-

1 Sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments and effects of foreign currency fluctuations.
2 Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled at the end of this report to the most directly reconcilable line items in the financial statement. 
3 Adjusted metrics exclude restructuring charges

You find the complete report with tables in the attached PDF or on www.ericsson.com/investors

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Contact person
Daniel Morris, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386657217
E-mail: [email protected]

Investors
Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: [email protected]

Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 267 27 30
E-mail: [email protected]

Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46 76 128 47 89
E-mail: [email protected]

Media relations
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: [email protected]

This is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on January 23, 2026.

