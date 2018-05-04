ERICSSON SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - ERIC

Ericsson investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-american-depository-shares-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Ericsson and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 18, 2017, the Company disclosed that it would be terminating, renegotiating or revising 42 long-term service contracts with total annual sales of nearly $1 billion.

On this news, the price of Ericsson ADSs fell $1.21 per share, or 16.62%, to close at $6.07 per share on July 18, 2017.

