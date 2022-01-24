Ericsson Snags #1 Position in the RAN Market According to Total Year Review for 2021 from Mobile Experts

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's ramped up delivery of 5G solutions in the US market paid off; the firm leapt into the #1 position in the RAN market for 2021, according to a new report from analyst firm Mobile Experts. The latest Mobile Experts report diagrams just how the market has shifted, as well as the trends over the next five years.

Huawei, which dropped from first to third place following runner-up Nokia, had a shortfall of roughly $4B last year due to Huawei's inability to produce high-capacity TDD base stations. While Huawei produced hundreds of thousands of base stations, they were hamstrung by US Government sanctions and achieved much lower dollar value than their western competitors.

"Our approach to forecasting is deeply analytical, using data from more than 100 sources, rather than simply the inputs of five OEMs. Our approach works. This analyst team has been creating some of the most accurate, detailed forecasting on the market for over a decade," commented Chief Analyst of Mobile Experts, Joe Madden. "We have developed relationships with suppliers, operators, and vendors that give us data for a three-pronged approach to triangulation on mobile infrastructure revenue."

Mobile Experts' models show the RAN market growing at a CAGR (Cumulative Annualized Growth Rate) of 3%, with -1% growth in macro base stations and 25%-35% growth in millimeter wave and software segments. The analyst firm, known for their unmatched accuracy, leverage over a decade of ear-to-ground experience in this market to present this detailed market forecast that presents last year's findings concisely and completely as well as presenting what's next for the RAN market and its players.

"Overall, the RAN market is looking up. After 30 years of boom-and-bust cycles, the market is currently reaching a peak with 5G deployment in its active mode this year. In coming years, we see new revenue coming in from private enterprises to offset the natural drop in CSP sales; specifically, the private LTE/5G market will grow by 19%, accounting for more than $4 billion in 2026. As a result, the total RAN market will remain near its 5G peak for a few years, with the possibility for growth in the longer term," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

This pre-earnings report offers a comprehensive overview of the RAN market with Mobile Experts' signature accuracy and no-fuss, detailed breakdowns. This quarter's report includes revenue estimates for the top 25 vendors in the RAN market for 2021. This is the first of a series of quarterly updates, and it is available today for instant download with purchase at www.mobile-experts.net.

