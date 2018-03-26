Ericsson takes network management to the cloud for US operators

Steven K. Berry, President & CEO of Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), says: "Many rural and regional operators in the United States are challenged with offering their customers robust wireless services while operating efficient and profitable networks. Ericsson, a long-time CCA member, continues to demonstrate a deep understanding of the regional operator space, and solutions like this one will help carriers to stay competitive with larger operators."

Ericsson Network Management as a Service is offered from the Ericsson private telco cloud and manages performance, fault and configuration for physical and virtual functions across multiple radio technologies, core and IP. It exposes them in a unified manner to an operator's existing operational support ecosystems.

Operators that move network management to this service model realize the benefits of Ericsson's traditional Network Manager solution, such as high capacity, superior network performance, accelerated time to market and operations efficiency. In addition, they gain the benefits of cloud-based solutions, including reduced complexity, lower cost of ownership, predictable spend, enhanced security, guaranteed availability and perpetually modern network solutions.

Amy McCune, Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers for Ericsson North America, says: "Ericsson's Network Management as a Service allows regional operators to focus on their core business while offering their customers the services they expect. We have worked with regional operators for many years and have built a deep understanding of their business needs, making us a natural partner as they continue to evolve and modernize their networks."

Network Management as a Service, and other solutions to help regional carriers unleash their networks' potential, will be showcased at the Mobile Carriers Show in Las Vegas, March 27-29 (Ericsson booth #401).

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

Media

Teresa Wolke

teresa.wolke@ericsson.com

(+1-469-266-6177)

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ericsson-takes-network-management-to-the-cloud-for-us-operators-300618497.html

SOURCE Ericsson

Related Links

http://www.ericsson.com

