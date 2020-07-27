Ericsson to supply 24, 28 and 39 GHz mmWave equipment and services to U.S. Cellular

PLANO, Texas, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers continue to need higher throughputs and lower latency. To meet those needs, U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) has chosen Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to provide 24, 28 and 39 GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) equipment and services to support consumer and enterprise 5G use cases. In addition, Ericsson will provide 4G Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) equipment and services as U.S. Cellular continues its 5G modernization program.

Michael Irizarry, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of U.S. Cellular, said: "We highly value our long relationship with Ericsson to provide cutting-edge network service for our customers. Working with Ericsson to deliver and deploy these solutions will help us deliver fast, reliable connectivity for customers in urban and rural areas, as we continue to build a more powerful network with the latest 5G technology."

This marks a further expansion of Ericsson's collaboration with U.S. Cellular. In late 2019, the company selected Ericsson as a network equipment vendor for its 5G network, including 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software in states such as Iowa and Wisconsin. And this year, Ericsson helped U.S. Cellular increase mobile broadband capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic in parts of Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, New Hampshire, Maine and North Carolina. The move aided U.S. Cellular in successfully managing the increased demand for data from its customers.

Rob Johnson, Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers for Ericsson, said: "Ericsson has a long history of working with U.S. Cellular, and I am excited to see the relationship grow even stronger as we support them on their 5G journey. By supplying 24, 28 and 39 GHz mmWave high-band and CBRS mid-band radios along with industry leading 4G and 5G products and services, Ericsson will enable U.S. Cellular's customers to take advantage of all of the speed and versatility that 5G networks have to offer.

The high band spectrum equipment Ericsson will provide will help U.S. Cellular customers experience faster speeds than ever before. This type of 5G both enhances the mobile broadband services to phones and tablets and allows for fiber-like speeds for Fixed Wireless Access, FWA, in areas with limited high-speed broadband options.

U.S. Cellular is beginning its multi-year deployment of 5G mmWave now, with commercial availability planned for 2021.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT U.S. CELLULAR

U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com.

To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

