Ericsson Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Telecommunications

News provided by

Ericsson

29 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Telecommunications.

Ericsson, a global leader in wireless technology, was recognized for innovating its market-leading 5G portfolio on Google Cloud technology. Together, Ericsson and Google Cloud have partnered to drive the world's leading operators on their cloud journey, helping customers realize 5G networks and bringing network automation and AI/ML capabilities to bear across a variety of use cases.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Ericsson as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

Ericsson and Google Cloud have worked closely across a range of early industry leading use cases, establishing a market-leading template for leveraging hyperscale cloud platforms in the telecommunications vertical.

The successful collaboration between Ericsson's 5G Core and Google Cloud's Google Distributed Cloud Edge platform has been showcased at multiple Tier 1 customers such as O2 Telefónica Germany and Deutsche Telekom in Austria. They are currently engaged in extensive technical and operational discussions to pave the way for production deployments.

"Ericsson and Google Cloud have been working closely with lead customers on the combination of our 5G portfolio of network functions in conjunction with Google's Telco cloud platforms," said Ravi Vaidyanathan, Global Head of Hyperscale Cloud at Ericsson. "Our early customer trials and lab efforts promise to unlock the full range of 5G benefits for enterprises and consumers, while simplifying the operational challenges of hybrid cloud environments."

Looking ahead, Ericsson will continue to intensify its collaboration with Google Cloud, leveraging Google Cloud tools as part of its Managed Service platform to serve customers globally. In addition, Ericsson is exploring Google Cloud's advanced AI/ML technologies for Telco applications.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jimmy Duvall
[email protected] 
214-543-9830

SOURCE Ericsson

Also from this source

Ericsson works with AWS and Hitachi America R&D to showcase smart factory potential

Ericsson works with AWS and Hitachi America R&D to showcase smart factory potential

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.