eRIDE CLUB - The Largest Light Electric Vehicle Portal Officially Launched

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eRIDE CLUB, the largest light electric vehicle (LEV) portal, today announced the launch of its website ( www.erideclub.com ) and eRIDE CLUB mobile app. Following in the footsteps of other pioneering rental and sharing services, plans in hospitality (e.g., AirBnB), ride-sharing (e.g., Uber, Lyft), scooter and e-bike rentals (e.g., Bird, Lime, Jump, Motivate), eRIDE CLUB is the first entity to provide rentals of all types of electric vehicles including scooters, e-bikes, mobility scooters, ATVs and electric cars.

The eRIDE CLUB app (iOS and Android) allows members to access a huge database of LEV's for rent or sale according to their current location or travel destination.

"Our goal is to provide affordable and sustainable transportation options for everyone to get around," stated Julian Brown, the president of eRIDE CLUB. "Do you want an e-bike on your next Caribbean trip? Or a mobility scooter for your visiting grandparents? Maybe a scooter in Rome? We can arrange it all," continued Brown.

eRIDE CLUB has already signed over 190 points of rental/sales across the globe. Presently, eRIDE CLUB is moving into Phase II of its plan, which will encompass acquiring 100,000 members and doubling its points of supply within the next six months. eRIDE CLUB is actively pursuing strategic alliances and investors worldwide to accelerate its strategy plan.

eRIDE CLUB has signed a letter of intent with 2050 Motors, Inc. for investment to accelerate faster. As part of the transaction, which is expected to go to Definitive Agreement and closing by the end of the month, 2050 Motors will issue eRIDE Club 100,000 Series B Preferred Shares for 10% of eRIDE CLUB's equity with options for increased investment by both parties.

Vik Grover, CEO of 2050 stated: "I have been in discussions with eRIDE CLUB for many months as I have seen the phenomenal growth of the EV market. I am bullish on eRIDE CLUB's opportunity, and currently am in discussions with eRIDE CLUB to launch them as their own stand-alone public entity, either as an over the counter (OTC) security or a blockchain listed token offered to 2050's shareholders and outside investors. The time could not be better to attack this burgeoning opportunity and build a substantial player in the EV theater here and abroad."

About eRIDE CLUB Corp.

eRIDE CLUB's goal is to connect a wide variety of electric vehicles that are safe, convenient and affordable to anyone around the world. It strives to create the largest network with all providers, sharing networks, individual rental fleets and rental shops under one simple convenient club - the eRIDE CLUB. For more info, visit www.erideclub.com .

About 2050 Motors, Inc.

2050 Motors, Inc. (www.2050motors.com) is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in, provides assistance and support with management and Board representation, and advises emerging growth companies aligned with its environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") mission. 2050 is developing direct investment and affiliations – control stakes, minority participation and joint ventures - that afford companies access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies or blockchain-traded entities.

