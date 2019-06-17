Erie BayHawks Sign Deal with Imagination Park to Bring Augmented Reality Experiences to Fan Base

"The BayHawks are excited to partner with Imagination Park Technologies to create some fun augmented experiences for our fans. We're looking forward to using this emerging technology to not only enhance the fan experience, but also create new opportunities for our marketing partners to engage with our fans," said Matt Bresee, President of the Erie BayHawks.

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of Imagination Park stated "We are excited to have our second professional sports team which plays in Erie, Pennsylvania to use our self-service Augmented Reality Platform for fan activation and engagement."

The Imagination Park platform requires absolutely no programming or even technical ability to design, mange or implement highly sophisticated AR campaigns. The team can utilize their library of images or videos appear on the mobile device as holograms, coupons, video highlights and more. The BayHawks plan to include Pokémon Go-like scavenger hunts at Erie Insurance Arena where fans can collect digital collectibles with the chance to win prizes including game tickets and BayHawks gear.

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds.

Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

For more information or to explore working with Imagination Park, please email info@imaginationpark.com, or visit www.imaginationpark.com.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

