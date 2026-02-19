Erie County Deploys Viridi Fail-Safe Battery Backup System to Modernize Wastewater Pumping Stations and Reduce Diesel Reliance

New 150 kWh RPSLink installation delivers up to 90 hours of clean, reliable backup power, setting the stage for countywide infrastructure upgrades

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridi , the industry leader in fail-safe battery energy storage systems (BESS), today announced the successful deployment of its fail-safe BESS at a wastewater pumping station in Erie County Sewer District No. 2 in the Town of Hamburg. The project marks a major step forward in strengthening public infrastructure while reducing operational costs and diesel emissions. It also demonstrates how clean energy technology can replace traditional backup generators at scale, improving reliability for essential municipal services.

Wastewater pumping stations are critical to public health, yet many rely on diesel generators that require expensive testing, fuel treatments, and ongoing maintenance, despite infrequent use. A single generator powering one pumping station can cost $5,000 to $10,000 in annual upkeep by some estimates, and inefficiencies caused by high inrush current and frequent start-stop cycles often force municipalities to oversize equipment.

Viridi's solution provides a safer, more cost-effective, and more sustainable alternative. The newly installed 150 kWh RPSLink system (BESS) delivers 32–90 hours of dependable backup power depending on pump demand, ensuring continuous operation through outages without the fuel consumption, emissions, or maintenance burdens of diesel.

"By replacing the outdated diesel generator with a Viridi battery energy storage system, we eliminate fuel dependency, expect reductions in maintenance costs, and achieve near-instant backup power– and dovetails neatly with Erie County's ongoing climate and energy goals," said Angela M. Horton, P.E., Senior Sanitary Engineer for Erie County Division of Sewerage Management. "This transition not only cuts our emissions, but we expect improvements in reliability and resilience for these critical wastewater pumping operations. While the Viridi system was only recently installed, we are very optimistic about its future impacts."

With real-time remote monitoring and alerts, the BESS reduces truck rolls, enables immediate detection of system issues, and enhances overall reliability for wastewater operations. Erie County's deployment will serve as a model for future installations across the region, where nearly 100 similar pump stations present a significant opportunity for cost savings and decarbonization.

"This project shows what's possible when public infrastructure embraces safer, smarter, and more sustainable energy technologies," said Jon M. Williams, CEO of Viridi. "Wastewater pumping stations are essential to community health, yet they've been powered by the same diesel-based systems for decades. Our fail-safe BESS offers municipalities a cleaner, more reliable, and more economical path forward — one that protects both residents and the environment."

By replacing diesel generators with battery systems engineered specifically for critical infrastructure, Erie County is pioneering a new model for wastewater management, one that prioritizes resilience, efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

This project sets a new benchmark for how cities can deploy battery storage to strengthen critical infrastructure without compromising safety. Beyond wastewater systems, Viridi's fail-safe, American-made, and FEOC-compliant technology is already helping institutions like the Denver Public Library and the West Point campus lead the charge toward cleaner, more resilient energy infrastructure for the future.

For more information, visit: www.viridiparente.com

About Viridi

Viridi is transforming energy storage with its proprietary fail-safe lithium-ion battery technology. Viridi's battery energy storage systems (BESS) feature breakthrough anti-propagation technology, preventing propagation and significantly reducing the risk of lithium-ion battery fires. Viridi's commercial-scale BESS is among the first and only to be installed in an existing, occupied building, setting a new benchmark for safety and reliability. Engineered for seamless integration into virtually any environment, the BESS combines advanced AI and connectivity to deliver unparalleled remote monitoring and energy optimization. Viridi enables clean, scalable energy solutions across industries, paving the way for a safer, more sustainable future.

Learn more at: www.viridiparente.com , and follow Viridi on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Alexandra Pony

250.858.0656

[email protected]

SOURCE Viridi Parente