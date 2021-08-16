Erie County Provides Emergency Rental Assistance with Yardi Rent Relief

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Erie County Care Management (ECCM) Corporation has streamlined delivery of emergency rental assistance (ERA) to local tenants and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECCM's ERA program is funded by recent stimulus legislation that supplements rent and utility costs for qualified beneficiaries and runs on the Yardi Rent Relief software platform.

Rent Relief, a turnkey solution from Yardi, helps ERAP grantees such as ECCM accept applications online, qualify applicants, track case management and complete financial transactions. ECCM has successfully distributed funds to nearly two-thirds of its qualified applicants, with more households receiving payments daily.

"Yardi had our ERA program up and running in two or three weeks, including developing online applications and training case managers. Rent Relief is very user friendly for tenants and landlords and offers efficient ways to complete the process such as applying from a smart phone, signing forms electronically, and eliminating the need for printing, faxing, or any other paper handling," said Peter Burke, housing program director for Erie County.

Rent Relief currently supports ERA programs across the country and has expanded with solutions for mortgage relief and small business relief also available.

"Emergency rental assistance programs are helping the country maintain economic stability by preventing the costs of evictions and rehousing efforts. Our Rent Relief solution leverages nearly four decades of Yardi developing full-service technology that are a perfect fit for critical efforts like this," said Chris Voss, vice president of affordable housing at Yardi.

Learn more by visiting RentRelief.com. State and local housing agencies seeking to expedite and streamline emergency rental assistance programs can contact Yardi at (800) 866-1144 to set up a demonstration.

