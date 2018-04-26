Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

ERIE, Pa., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. Net income was $65.8 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $47.9 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

1Q 2018 (dollars in thousands) 1Q'18 1Q'17

Operating income $ 77,567

$ 66,940



Investment income 6,163

6,589



Interest expense and other, net 509

575



Income before income taxes 83,221

72,954



Income tax expense 17,463

25,078



Net income $ 65,758

$ 47,876













1Q 2018 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $10.6 million, or 15.9 percent, in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017, as the growth in total operating revenue outpaced the growth in total operating expenses.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $13.9 million , or 3.6 percent, in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017.

, or 3.6 percent, in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017. Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services was $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2018. No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in the first quarter of 2017.

in the first quarter of 2018. No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in the first quarter of 2017. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017, as a result of the 7.0 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange.

in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017, as a result of the 7.0 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange.

Non-commission expense increased $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $3.2 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Information technology costs decreased $0.8 million primarily due to lower professional fees, somewhat offset by higher personnel costs. Sales and advertising costs increased $1.2 million primarily due to increased personnel and advertising costs. Customer service costs increased $1.6 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees. Administrative and other expenses decreased $2.5 million driven by a decrease in long-term incentive plan cost due to a decrease in the company stock price during the first quarter of 2018 compared to an increase in the company stock price during the first quarter of 2017. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by additional bonuses of approximately $4.8 million awarded to all employees as a result of tax savings realized from the lower corporate income tax rate that became effective January 1, 2018 .

in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased primarily due to increased personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Information technology costs decreased primarily due to lower professional fees, somewhat offset by higher personnel costs. Sales and advertising costs increased primarily due to increased personnel and advertising costs. Customer service costs increased primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees. Administrative and other expenses decreased driven by a decrease in long-term incentive plan cost due to a decrease in the company stock price during the first quarter of 2018 compared to an increase in the company stock price during the first quarter of 2017. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by additional bonuses of approximately awarded to all employees as a result of tax savings realized from the lower corporate income tax rate that became effective . The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations impact both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $146.0 million , but have no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2017. Net investment income was $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2017, while net realized losses on investments were $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to net realized gains of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Income tax expense decreased by $11.4 million due the lower income tax rate of 21% that became effective January 1, 2018, partially offset by an increase in deferred tax expense.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a conference call and live audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on April 27, 2018. Investors may access the live audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com. Indemnity recommends visiting the website at least 15 minutes prior to the Webcast to download and install any necessary software. A Webcast audio replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Erie Insurance website by 12:30 PM ET.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 10th largest homeowners insurer and 11th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 15th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

general business and economic conditions;



factors affecting insurance industry competition;



dependence upon the independent agency system; and



ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;



factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;



changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;



emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and



severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

credit risk from the Exchange;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and

outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three months ended March 31,





2018

2017





(Unaudited) Operating revenue









Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services, net



$ 405,978



$ 392,058

Management fee revenue - administrative services, net



13,074



—

Administrative services reimbursement revenue



145,963



—

Service agreement revenue



7,145



7,258

Total operating revenue



572,160



399,316













Operating expenses









Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services



348,630



332,376

Cost of operations - administrative services



145,963



—

Total operating expenses



494,593



332,376

Operating income



77,567



66,940













Investment income









Net investment income



6,820



5,981

Net realized investment (losses) gains



(465)



516

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings



0



(121)

Equity in (losses) earnings of limited partnerships



(192)



213

Total investment income



6,163



6,589













Interest expense, net



553



166

Other income (expense)



44



(409)

Income before income taxes



83,221



72,954

Income tax expense



17,463



25,078

Net income



$ 65,758



$ 47,876

























Earnings Per Share









Net income per share









Class A common stock – basic



$ 1.41



$ 1.03

Class A common stock – diluted



$ 1.26



$ 0.91

Class B common stock – basic and diluted



$ 212



$ 154













Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic









Class A common stock



46,187,908



46,188,522

Class B common stock



2,542



2,542













Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted









Class A common stock



52,310,628



52,408,560

Class B common stock



2,542



2,542













Dividends declared per share









Class A common stock



$ 0.8400



$ 0.7825

Class B common stock



$ 126.000



$ 117.375



Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 119,627



$ 215,721

Available-for-sale securities

96,574



71,190

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates

415,343



418,328

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

43,061



34,890

Federal income taxes recoverable

14,716



29,900

Note receivable from Erie Family Life Insurance Company

25,000



25,000

Accrued investment income

6,425



6,853

Total current assets

720,746



801,882











Available-for-sale securities

633,230



687,523

Equity securities

12,583



—

Limited partnership investments

44,114



45,122

Fixed assets, net

88,448



83,149

Deferred income taxes, net

29,055



19,390

Other assets

45,300



28,793

Total assets

$ 1,573,476



$ 1,665,859











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 240,848



$ 228,124

Agent bonuses

30,232



122,528

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

95,789



104,533

Dividends payable

39,119



39,116

Contract liability

31,951



—

Deferred executive compensation

9,710



15,605

Total current liabilities

447,649



509,906











Defined benefit pension plans

176,598



207,530

Employee benefit obligations

313



423

Contract liability

16,910



—

Deferred executive compensation

16,096



14,452

Long-term borrowings

74,726



74,728

Other long-term liabilities

1,029



1,476

Total liabilities

733,321



808,515











Shareholders' equity

840,155



857,344

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,573,476



$ 1,665,859



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-indemnity-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300635779.html

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

Related Links

http://www.erieinsurance.com

