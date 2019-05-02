Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

ERIE, Pa., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. Net income was $75.3 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $65.8 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018.

1Q 2019 (dollars in thousands) 1Q'19 1Q'18 Operating income $ 86,122

$ 77,567

Investment income 9,795

6,163

Interest expense and other income, net 402

509

Income before income taxes 95,515

83,221

Income tax expense 20,204

17,463

Net income $ 75,311

$ 65,758









1Q 2019 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $8.6 million, or 11.0 percent, in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018, as the growth in total operating revenue outpaced the growth in total operating expenses.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $25.0 million , or 6.2 percent, to $431.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018.

, or 6.2 percent, to in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018. Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.9 million , or 6.7 percent, to $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018.

, or 6.7 percent, to in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018, as a result of the 6.0 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, slightly offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Non-commission expense increased $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018. Information technology costs increased $5.5 million primarily due to increased professional fees. Sales and advertising costs decreased $2.0 million primarily due to decreased personnel costs and agent-related costs. Administrative and other expenses increased $4.3 million primarily driven by an increase in long-term incentive plan cost due to an increase in the company stock price during the first quarter of 2019 compared to a decrease in the company stock price during the first quarter of 2018. Personnel costs in all expense categories in the first quarter of 2018 were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees as a result of tax savings realized from the lower corporate income tax rate.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $9.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. Net realized gains were $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to net realized losses of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. Net investment income was $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on May 3, 2019. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 11th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

***

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

general business and economic conditions;



factors affecting insurance industry competition;



dependence upon the independent agency system; and



ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;



factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;



changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;



emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and



severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

credit risk from the Exchange;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and

outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended March 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited) Operating revenue







Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services, net

$ 430,983

$ 405,978 Management fee revenue - administrative services, net

13,951

13,074 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

142,480

145,963 Service agreement revenue

6,692

7,145 Total operating revenue

594,106

572,160









Operating expenses







Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

365,504

348,630 Cost of operations - administrative services

142,480

145,963 Total operating expenses

507,984

494,593 Operating income

86,122

77,567









Investment income







Net investment income

8,517

6,820 Net realized investment gains (losses)

2,503

(465) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(78)

0 Equity in losses of limited partnerships

(1,147)

(192) Total investment income

9,795

6,163









Interest expense, net

449

553 Other income

47

44 Income before income taxes

95,515

83,221 Income tax expense

20,204

17,463 Net income

$ 75,311

$ 65,758









Net income per share







Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.62

$ 1.41 Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.44

$ 1.26 Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 243

$ 212









Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic







Class A common stock

46,188,337

46,187,908 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542









Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted







Class A common stock

52,312,036

52,310,628 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542









Dividends declared per share







Class A common stock

$ 0.90

$ 0.84 Class B common stock

$ 135.00

$ 126.00

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 312,045

$ 266,417 Available-for-sale securities

139,994

402,339 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates

456,135

449,873 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

49,997

36,892 Federal income taxes recoverable

0

8,162 Accrued investment income

4,220

5,263 Total current assets

962,391

1,168,946









Available-for-sale securities

534,925

346,184 Equity securities

12,410

11,853 Limited partnership investments

30,038

34,821 Fixed assets, net

144,652

130,832 Deferred income taxes, net

22,180

24,101 Other assets

92,860

61,590 Total assets

$ 1,799,456

$ 1,778,327









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 253,002

$ 241,573 Agent bonuses

26,129

103,462 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

123,179

111,291 Dividends payable

41,913

41,910 Contract liability

34,116

33,854 Deferred executive compensation

10,346

13,107 Federal income taxes payable

11,946

0 Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,891

1,870 Total current liabilities

502,522

547,067









Defined benefit pension plans

123,270

116,866 Long-term borrowings

97,382

97,860 Contract liability

17,907

17,873 Deferred executive compensation

16,817

13,075 Other long-term liabilities

27,754

11,914 Total liabilities

785,652

804,655









Shareholders' equity

1,013,804

973,672 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,799,456

$ 1,778,327

