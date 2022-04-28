Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income was $68.6 million, Earnings per Diluted Share was $1.31

ERIE, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.  Net income was $68.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $73.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021. 

1Q 2022

(in thousands)

1Q'22

1Q'21

Operating income

$        84,312

$        76,095

Investment income

3,009

17,988

Interest expense and other, net

526

1,528

     Income before income taxes

86,795

92,555

Income tax expense

18,176

18,989

     Net income

$        68,619

$        73,566





1Q 2022 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $8.2 million, or 10.8 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $32.3 million, or 7.1 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.5 million, or 3.6 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    •  
      • Commissions increased $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, primarily in lines of business that pay a higher commission rate. 
      • Non-commission expense increased $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.  Sales and advertising increased $1.8 million primarily due to agent related expenses.  Administrative and other costs increased $3.1 million primarily due to an increase in professional fees compared to the same period in 2021. 

Income from investments before taxes totaled $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.  Net investment income was $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.  Included in net investment income is $2.8 million of limited partnership earnings in the first  quarter of 2022 compared to $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.  Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on April 29, 2022.  Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com

Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written.  Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written.  Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. 

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

***

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein.  Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources.  Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions;
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition;
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; and
    • ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • litigation and regulatory actions;
    • emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • outcome of pending and potential litigation;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
  • our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended March 31,


2022

2021


(Unaudited)

Operating revenue



     Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$         487,992

$        455,718

     Management fee revenue - administrative services

14,313

14,847

     Administrative services reimbursement revenue

163,327

153,533

     Service agreement revenue

6,478

6,079

          Total operating revenue

672,110

630,177





Operating expenses



     Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

424,471

400,549

     Cost of operations - administrative services

163,327

153,533

     Total operating expenses

587,798

554,082

          Operating income

84,312

76,095





Investment income



     Net investment income

10,504

17,097

     Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains

(7,279)

804

     Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings

(216)

87

          Total investment income

3,009

17,988





Interest expense

999

1,009

Other income (expense)

473

(519)

Income before income taxes

86,795

92,555

Income tax expense

18,176

18,989

          Net income

$           68,619

$          73,566





Net income per share



     Class A common stock – basic

$                1.47

$               1.58

     Class A common stock – diluted

$                1.31

$               1.41

     Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$                 221

$                237





Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic



     Class A common stock

46,188,761

46,188,860

     Class B common stock

2,542

2,542





Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted



     Class A common stock

52,300,501

52,315,958

     Class B common stock

2,542

2,542





Dividends declared per share



     Class A common stock

$              1.110

$             1.035

     Class B common stock

$           166.50

$          155.25

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


(Unaudited)

Assets



Current assets:



     Cash and cash equivalents

$         141,305

$         183,702

     Available-for-sale securities

46,155

38,396

     Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

478,754

479,123

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

78,877

56,206

     Accrued investment income

6,255

6,303

          Total current assets

751,346

763,730





     Available-for-sale securities, net

877,165

907,689

     Equity securities

78,069

87,743

     Fixed assets, net

396,072

374,802

     Agent loans, net

61,579

58,683

     Deferred income taxes, net

9,818

145

     Other assets

49,804

49,265

          Total assets

$      2,223,853

$     2,242,057





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities:



     Commissions payable

$         287,989

$         270,746

     Agent bonuses

31,507

120,437

     Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

186,386

138,317

     Dividends payable

51,693

51,693

     Contract liability

34,872

34,935

     Deferred executive compensation

6,752

12,637

     Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,132

2,098

          Total current liabilities

601,331

630,863





Defined benefit pension plans

139,231

130,383

Long-term borrowings

91,177

91,734

Contract liability

17,493

17,686

Deferred executive compensation

13,821

14,571

Other long-term liabilities

26,600

14,342

          Total liabilities

889,653

899,579





Shareholders' equity

1,334,200

1,342,478

          Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      2,223,853

$     2,242,057

