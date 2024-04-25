Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Net Income was $124.6 million, Earnings per Diluted Share was $2.38

ERIE, Pa., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. Net income was $124.6 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $86.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

1Q 2024

(in thousands)

1Q'24

1Q'23

Operating income

$      138,812

$      110,543

Investment income (loss)

15,079

(4,732)

Other income

3,411

3,337

Income before income taxes    

157,302

109,148

Income tax expense

32,750

22,907

Net income

$      124,552

$        86,241




                                   1Q 2024 Highlights                                   

Operating income before taxes increased $28.3 million, or 25.6 percent, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $107.6 million, or 19.3 percent, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.7 million, or 11.5 percent, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $67.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and an increase in agent incentive compensation. 
    • Non-commission expense increased $14.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $4.4 million primarily due to increased underwriting report and personnel costs. Information technology costs decreased $3.7 million primarily due to an increase in capitalized professional fees and personnel costs related to technology initiatives. Sales and advertising expense increased $4.3 million primarily due to increased agent-related costs. Administrative and other costs increased $7.2 million primarily due to an increase in personnel and travel costs.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $15.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to loss from investments before taxes of $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net investment income was $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net investment income included $0.5 million of limited partnership earnings in the first quarter of 2024 compared to losses of $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to losses of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions;
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations;
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; and
    • ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • litigation and regulatory actions;
    • emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics and economic or social inflation;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;
      
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
  • ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended March 31,


2024

2023


(Unaudited)

Operating revenue




Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$         665,686

$         558,090

Management fee revenue - administrative services

16,934

15,189

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

191,567

172,827

Service agreement revenue

6,514

6,359

Total operating revenue

880,701

752,465






Operating expenses




Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

550,322

469,095

Cost of operations - administrative services

191,567

172,827

Total operating expenses

741,889

641,922

Operating income

138,812

110,543






Investment income




Net investment income

15,903

2,183

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

1,853

(5,282)

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(2,677)

(1,633)

Total investment income (loss)

15,079

(4,732)






Other income

3,411

3,337

Income before income taxes

157,302

109,148

Income tax expense

32,750

22,907

Net income

$         124,552

$           86,241






Net income per share




Class A common stock – basic

$               2.67

$               1.85

Class A common stock – diluted

$               2.38

$               1.65

Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$                401

$                278






Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic




Class A common stock

46,189,014

46,188,819

Class B common stock

2,542

2,542






Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted




Class A common stock

52,301,803

52,296,621

Class B common stock

2,542

2,542






Dividends declared per share




Class A common stock

$             1.275

$             1.190

Class B common stock

$           191.25

$           178.50

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023


(Unaudited)

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $13,331 and $12,542, respectively)

$         144,872

$         144,055

Available-for-sale securities

76,693

82,017

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

641,691

625,338

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

69,050

69,321

Accrued investment income

9,465

9,458

Total current assets

941,771

930,189





Available-for-sale securities, net

892,952

879,224

Equity securities

86,578

84,253

Fixed assets, net

461,914

442,610

Agent loans, net

57,470

58,434

Defined benefit pension plan

66,270

34,320

Other assets, net

48,839

42,934

Total assets

$     2,555,794

$     2,471,964





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Commissions payable

$         384,613

$         353,709

Agent incentive compensation

26,968

68,077

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

213,062

175,622

Dividends payable

59,377

59,377

Contract liability

40,555

41,210

Deferred executive compensation

2,941

10,982

Total current liabilities

727,516

708,977





Defined benefit pension plan

23,792

26,260

Contract liability

20,000

19,910

Deferred executive compensation

23,216

20,936

Deferred income taxes, net

6,593

11,481

Other long-term liabilities

28,497

21,565

Total liabilities

829,614

809,129





Shareholders' equity

1,726,180

1,662,835

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     2,555,794

$     2,471,964

