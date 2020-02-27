Erie Indemnity Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2019. Net income was $316.8 million, or $6.06 per diluted share, in 2019, compared to $288.2 million, or $5.51 per diluted share, in 2018. Net income was $59.6 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $62.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

4Q and Full Year 2019 (dollars in thousands) 4Q'19 4Q'18

2019 2018

Operating income $ 68,700

$ 74,758



$ 357,339

$ 344,343



Investment income 6,914

4,995



39,967

25,796



Interest expense and other (income), net (36)

(2,889)



601

(1,181)



Income before income taxes 75,650

82,642



396,705

371,320



Income tax expense 16,063

20,328



79,884

83,096



Net income $ 59,587

$ 62,314



$ 316,821

$ 288,224



















































2019 Full Year Highlights

































Operating income before taxes increased $13.0 million, or 3.8 percent, in 2019 compared to 2018.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $90.9 million , or 5.3 percent, in 2019 compared to 2018.

, or 5.3 percent, in 2019 compared to 2018. Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services increased $3.6 million , or 6.7 percent, in 2019 compared to 2018.

, or 6.7 percent, in 2019 compared to 2018. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $40.9 million in 2019 compared to 2018 as a result of the 5.2 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, somewhat offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth.

in 2019 compared to 2018 as a result of the 5.2 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, somewhat offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth.

Non-commission expense increased $39.5 million in 2019 compared to 2018. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $5.7 million primarily due to increased underwriting report costs and other policy acquisition costs. Information technology costs increased $23.1 million primarily due to increased professional fees and hardware and software costs. Sales and advertising costs decreased $3.2 million due to decreased personnel costs. Customer service costs increased $2.9 million primarily due to increased credit card processing fees and personnel costs. Administrative and other expenses increased $11.1 million primarily driven by an increase in long-term incentive plan costs due to a higher company stock price in 2019 compared to 2018 and several multi-year commitments made to support community development initiatives. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by increased medical expenses, somewhat offset by lower estimated costs for incentive plans related to sales and underwriting performance in 2019 compared to targets.

in 2019 compared to 2018. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased primarily due to increased underwriting report costs and other policy acquisition costs. Information technology costs increased primarily due to increased professional fees and hardware and software costs. Sales and advertising costs decreased due to decreased personnel costs. Customer service costs increased primarily due to increased credit card processing fees and personnel costs. Administrative and other expenses increased primarily driven by an increase in long-term incentive plan costs due to a higher company stock price in 2019 compared to 2018 and several multi-year commitments made to support community development initiatives. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by increased medical expenses, somewhat offset by lower estimated costs for incentive plans related to sales and underwriting performance in 2019 compared to targets. The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $582.0 million in 2019 and $580.3 million in 2018, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $40.0 million in 2019 compared to $25.8 million in 2018. Net realized gains on investments were $6.1 million in 2019 compared to net realized losses of $2.0 million in 2018. Net investment income was $33.4 million in 2019 compared to $30.2 million in 2018.

































4Q 2019 Highlights

































Operating income before taxes decreased $6.1 million, or 8.1 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $16.9 million , or 4.1 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

, or 4.1 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services increased $0.9 million , or 6.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

, or 6.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of the 4.1 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of the 4.1 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange.

Non-commission expense increased $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $1.8 million primarily due to increased underwriting report costs and other policy acquisition costs. Information technology costs increased $6.0 million primarily due to increased professional fees and hardware and software costs. Administrative and other expenses increased $5.0 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and several multi-year commitments made to support community development initiatives.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased primarily due to increased underwriting report costs and other policy acquisition costs. Information technology costs increased primarily due to increased professional fees and hardware and software costs. Administrative and other expenses increased primarily due to increased personnel costs and several multi-year commitments made to support community development initiatives. The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $150.7 million and $147.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net realized gains on investments were $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared net realized losses of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net investment income was $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on February 28, 2020. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

general business and economic conditions;



factors affecting insurance industry competition;



dependence upon the independent agency system; and



ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;



factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;



changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;



emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and



severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and

outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)







Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal

services, net

$ 424,534



$ 407,656



$ 1,810,457



$ 1,719,567

Management fee revenue - administrative services, net

14,628



13,738



57,204



53,632

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

150,705



147,694



582,010



580,336

Service agreement revenue

6,873



7,380



27,627



28,677

Total operating revenue

596,740



576,468



2,477,298



2,382,212



















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

377,335



354,016



1,537,949



1,457,533

Cost of operations - administrative services

150,705



147,694



582,010



580,336

Total operating expenses

528,040



501,710



2,119,959



2,037,869

Operating income

68,700



74,758



357,339



344,343



















Investment income















Net investment income

8,200



8,626



33,399



30,209

Net realized investment gains (losses)

602



(1,513)



6,103



(2,010)

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(2)



(935)



(195)



(1,581)

Equity in (losses) earnings of limited partnerships

(1,886)



(1,183)



660



(822)

Total investment income

6,914



4,995



39,967



25,796



















Interest expense, net

24



596



856



2,460

Other income

60



3,485



255



3,641

Income before income taxes

75,650



82,642



396,705



371,320

Income tax expense

16,063



20,328



79,884



83,096

Net income

$ 59,587



$ 62,314



$ 316,821



$ 288,224





































Earnings Per Share















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.28



$ 1.34



$ 6.80



$ 6.19

Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.14



$ 1.19



$ 6.06



$ 5.51

Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 192



$ 201



$ 1,020



$ 928



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,033



46,188,978



46,188,836



46,188,637

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,327,607



52,319,918



52,319,860



52,315,213

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 0.9650



$ 0.9000



$ 3.6650



$ 3.4200

Class B common stock

$ 144.750



$ 135.000



$ 549.750



$ 513.000



Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)







December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 336,739



$ 266,417

Available-for-sale securities

32,810



402,339

Equity securities

2,381



—

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates

468,636



449,873

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

44,943



36,892

Federal income taxes recoverable

462



8,162

Accrued investment income

5,433



5,263

Total current assets

891,404



1,168,946











Available-for-sale securities

697,891



346,184

Equity securities

64,752



11,853

Limited partnership investments

26,775



34,821

Fixed assets, net

221,379



130,832

Deferred income taxes, net

17,186



24,101

Other assets

96,853



61,590

Total assets

$ 2,016,240



$ 1,778,327











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 262,963



$ 241,573

Agent bonuses

96,053



103,462

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

134,957



111,291

Dividends payable

44,940



41,910

Contract liability

35,938



33,854

Deferred executive compensation

10,882



13,107

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,979



1,870

Total current liabilities

587,712



547,067











Defined benefit pension plan

145,659



116,866

Contract liability

18,435



17,873

Deferred executive compensation

13,734



13,075

Long-term borrowings

95,842



97,860

Other long-term liabilities

21,605



11,914

Total liabilities

882,987



804,655











Shareholders' equity

1,133,253



973,672

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,016,240



$ 1,778,327



