Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share up 10.1 percent for the Quarter and 12.1 percent for the First Half of 2019

News provided by

Erie Indemnity Company

Jul 25, 2019, 16:15 ET

ERIE, Pa., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2019.  Net income was $87.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $79.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.  Net income was $163.1 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2019, compared to $145.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018.

2Q and First Half 2019

(in thousands)

2Q'19

2Q'18

1H'19

1H'18

Operating income

$

96,610

$

95,323

$

182,732

$

172,890

Investment income

9,652

6,207

19,447

12,370

Interest expense and other income, net

224

544

626

1,053

Income before income taxes

106,038

100,986

201,553

184,207

Income tax expense

18,284

21,280

38,488

38,743

Net income

$

87,754

$

79,706

$

163,065

$

145,464








                                                                          2Q 2019 Highlights                                                                           

Operating income before taxes increased $1.3 million, or 1.3 percent, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $25.9 million, or 5.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.9 million, or 6.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018, as a result of the 5.6 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, partially offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the second quarter of 2018.
    • Non-commission expense increased $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Information technology costs increased $6.2 million primarily due to increased professional fees. Customer service costs increased $1.5 million primarily due to increased personnel costs. Administrative and other expenses increased $4.7 million primarily driven by an increase in long-term incentive plan cost due to a higher company stock price during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Personnel costs in all expense categories for the second quarter of 2019 were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees of approximately $1.1 million.
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $146.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.  Net realized gains increased $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.  Net investment income was $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.  Earnings from limited partnerships were $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to losses of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

                                                                   First Half 2019 Highlights                                                                       

Operating income before taxes increased $9.8 million, or 5.7 percent, in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $50.9 million, or 5.9 percent, in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018.
  • Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services increased $1.8 million, or 6.7 percent, in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $20.6 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018, as a result of the 5.8 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, partially offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the first six months of 2018.
    • Non-commission expense increased $21.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Information technology costs increased $11.7 million primarily due to increased professional fees. Administrative and other expenses increased $9.0 million primarily driven by an increase in long-term incentive plan cost due to a higher company stock price during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees of approximately $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $288.6 million in the first six months of 2019, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $19.4 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to $12.4 million in the first six months of 2018.  Net realized gains on investments were $3.8 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to net realized losses of $0.5 million in the first six months of 2018.  Net investment income was $16.5 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to $13.9 million in the first six months of 2018, while losses on limited partnerships were $0.7 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to $0.4 million in the first six months of 2018.

Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on July 26, 2019.  Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written.  The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

***

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein.  Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources.  Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions;
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition;
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; and
    • ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • credit risk from the Exchange;
  • ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;
  • our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and
  • outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Operating revenue







Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services, net

$

480,513

$

454,572

$

911,496

$

860,550

Management fee revenue - administrative services, net

14,195

13,299

28,146

26,373

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

146,095

146,507

288,575

292,470

Service agreement revenue

6,907

7,080

13,599

14,225

Total operating revenue

647,710

621,458

1,241,816

1,193,618









Operating expenses







Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

405,005

379,628

770,509

728,258

Cost of operations - administrative services

146,095

146,507

288,575

292,470

Total operating expenses

551,100

526,135

1,059,084

1,020,728

Operating income

96,610

95,323

182,732

172,890









Investment income







Net investment income

8,030

7,104

16,547

13,924

Net realized investment gains (losses)

1,302

(32)

3,805

(497)

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(84)

(646)

(162)

(646)

Equity in earnings (losses) of limited partnerships

404

(219)

(743)

(411)

Total investment income

9,652

6,207

19,447

12,370









Interest expense, net

272

602

721

1,155

Other income

48

58

95

102

Income before income taxes

106,038

100,986

201,553

184,207

Income tax expense

18,284

21,280

38,488

38,743

Net income

$

87,754

$

79,706

$

163,065

$

145,464









Net income per share







Class A common stock – basic

$

1.88

$

1.71

$

3.50

$

3.12

Class A common stock – diluted

$

1.68

$

1.52

$

3.12

$

2.78

Class B common stock – basic

$

283

$

257

$

525

$

469

Class B common stock – diluted

$

283

$

257

$

525

$

468









Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic







Class A common stock

46,188,994

46,188,705

46,188,668

46,188,309

Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542









Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted







Class A common stock

52,314,700

52,312,849

52,313,371

52,311,741

Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542









Dividends declared per share







Class A common stock

$

0.90

$

0.84

$

1.80

$

1.68

Class B common stock

$

135.00

$

126.00

$

270.00

$

252.00

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018


(Unaudited)

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

338,262

$

266,417

Available-for-sale securities

61,210

402,339

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates

483,319

449,873

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

42,300

36,892

Federal income taxes recoverable

7,791

8,162

Accrued investment income

4,365

5,263

Total current assets

937,247

1,168,946





Available-for-sale securities

627,898

346,184

Equity securities

12,445

11,853

Limited partnership investments

30,344

34,821

Fixed assets, net

173,055

130,832

Deferred income taxes, net

19,090

24,101

Other assets

89,568

61,590

Total assets

$

1,889,647

$

1,778,327





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Commissions payable

$

267,403

$

241,573

Agent bonuses

51,357

103,462

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

124,794

111,291

Dividends payable

41,913

41,910

Contract liability

35,374

33,854

Deferred executive compensation

12,605

13,107

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,914

1,870

Total current liabilities

535,360

547,067





Defined benefit pension plans

129,674

116,866

Long-term borrowings

96,860

97,860

Contract liability

18,339

17,873

Deferred executive compensation

13,199

13,075

Other long-term liabilities

32,761

11,914

Total liabilities

826,193

804,655





Shareholders' equity

1,063,454

973,672

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,889,647

$

1,778,327

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

Related Links

http://www.erieinsurance.com

Also from this source

Erie Indemnity to host second quarter 2019 conference call and...

Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2019 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Erie Indemnity Company

Jul 25, 2019, 16:15 ET