Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

ERIE, Pa., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2019. Net income was $87.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $79.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Net income was $163.1 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2019, compared to $145.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018.

2Q and First Half 2019 (in thousands) 2Q'19 2Q'18

1H'19 1H'18

Operating income $ 96,610

$ 95,323



$ 182,732

$ 172,890



Investment income 9,652

6,207



19,447

12,370



Interest expense and other income, net 224

544



626

1,053



Income before income taxes 106,038

100,986



201,553

184,207



Income tax expense 18,284

21,280



38,488

38,743



Net income $ 87,754

$ 79,706



$ 163,065

$ 145,464



















2Q 2019 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $1.3 million, or 1.3 percent, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $25.9 million , or 5.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

, or 5.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.9 million , or 6.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

, or 6.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018, as a result of the 5.6 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, partially offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the second quarter of 2018.

in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018, as a result of the 5.6 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, partially offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Non-commission expense increased $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Information technology costs increased $6.2 million primarily due to increased professional fees. Customer service costs increased $1.5 million primarily due to increased personnel costs. Administrative and other expenses increased $4.7 million primarily driven by an increase in long-term incentive plan cost due to a higher company stock price during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Personnel costs in all expense categories for the second quarter of 2019 were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees of approximately $1.1 million .

in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Information technology costs increased primarily due to increased professional fees. Customer service costs increased primarily due to increased personnel costs. Administrative and other expenses increased primarily driven by an increase in long-term incentive plan cost due to a higher company stock price during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Personnel costs in all expense categories for the second quarter of 2019 were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees of approximately . The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $146.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net realized gains increased $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Net investment income was $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Earnings from limited partnerships were $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to losses of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

First Half 2019 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $9.8 million, or 5.7 percent, in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $50.9 million , or 5.9 percent, in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018.

, or 5.9 percent, in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018. Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services increased $1.8 million , or 6.7 percent, in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018.

, or 6.7 percent, in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $20.6 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018, as a result of the 5.8 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, partially offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the first six months of 2018.

in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first six months of 2018, as a result of the 5.8 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, partially offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the first six months of 2018.

Non-commission expense increased $21.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Information technology costs increased $11.7 million primarily due to increased professional fees. Administrative and other expenses increased $9.0 million primarily driven by an increase in long-term incentive plan cost due to a higher company stock price during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 . Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees of approximately $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 .

for the six months ended compared to the same period in 2018. Information technology costs increased primarily due to increased professional fees. Administrative and other expenses increased primarily driven by an increase in long-term incentive plan cost due to a higher company stock price during the six months ended compared to the six months ended . Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees of approximately for the six months ended and for the six months ended . The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $288.6 million in the first six months of 2019, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $19.4 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to $12.4 million in the first six months of 2018. Net realized gains on investments were $3.8 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to net realized losses of $0.5 million in the first six months of 2018. Net investment income was $16.5 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to $13.9 million in the first six months of 2018, while losses on limited partnerships were $0.7 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to $0.4 million in the first six months of 2018.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on July 26, 2019. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

***

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

general business and economic conditions;



factors affecting insurance industry competition;



dependence upon the independent agency system; and



ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;



factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;



changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;



emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and



severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

credit risk from the Exchange;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and

outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services, net

$ 480,513



$ 454,572



$ 911,496



$ 860,550

Management fee revenue - administrative services, net

14,195



13,299



28,146



26,373

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

146,095



146,507



288,575



292,470

Service agreement revenue

6,907



7,080



13,599



14,225

Total operating revenue

647,710



621,458



1,241,816



1,193,618



















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

405,005



379,628



770,509



728,258

Cost of operations - administrative services

146,095



146,507



288,575



292,470

Total operating expenses

551,100



526,135



1,059,084



1,020,728

Operating income

96,610



95,323



182,732



172,890



















Investment income















Net investment income

8,030



7,104



16,547



13,924

Net realized investment gains (losses)

1,302



(32)



3,805



(497)

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(84)



(646)



(162)



(646)

Equity in earnings (losses) of limited partnerships

404



(219)



(743)



(411)

Total investment income

9,652



6,207



19,447



12,370



















Interest expense, net

272



602



721



1,155

Other income

48



58



95



102

Income before income taxes

106,038



100,986



201,553



184,207

Income tax expense

18,284



21,280



38,488



38,743

Net income

$ 87,754



$ 79,706



$ 163,065



$ 145,464



















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.88



$ 1.71



$ 3.50



$ 3.12

Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.68



$ 1.52



$ 3.12



$ 2.78

Class B common stock – basic

$ 283



$ 257



$ 525



$ 469

Class B common stock – diluted

$ 283



$ 257



$ 525



$ 468



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,188,994



46,188,705



46,188,668



46,188,309

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,314,700



52,312,849



52,313,371



52,311,741

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 0.90



$ 0.84



$ 1.80



$ 1.68

Class B common stock

$ 135.00



$ 126.00



$ 270.00



$ 252.00



Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 338,262



$ 266,417

Available-for-sale securities

61,210



402,339

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates

483,319



449,873

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

42,300



36,892

Federal income taxes recoverable

7,791



8,162

Accrued investment income

4,365



5,263

Total current assets

937,247



1,168,946











Available-for-sale securities

627,898



346,184

Equity securities

12,445



11,853

Limited partnership investments

30,344



34,821

Fixed assets, net

173,055



130,832

Deferred income taxes, net

19,090



24,101

Other assets

89,568



61,590

Total assets

$ 1,889,647



$ 1,778,327











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 267,403



$ 241,573

Agent bonuses

51,357



103,462

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

124,794



111,291

Dividends payable

41,913



41,910

Contract liability

35,374



33,854

Deferred executive compensation

12,605



13,107

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,914



1,870

Total current liabilities

535,360



547,067











Defined benefit pension plans

129,674



116,866

Long-term borrowings

96,860



97,860

Contract liability

18,339



17,873

Deferred executive compensation

13,199



13,075

Other long-term liabilities

32,761



11,914

Total liabilities

826,193



804,655











Shareholders' equity

1,063,454



973,672

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,889,647



$ 1,778,327



SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

Related Links

http://www.erieinsurance.com

