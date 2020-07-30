Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

ERIE, Pa., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2020. Net income was $82.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $87.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Net income was $141.3 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2020, compared to $163.1 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2019.

The significant disruption to the economy and financial markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic that began in the first quarter of 2020 continues to evolve and the pandemic's ultimate impact and duration remain highly uncertain at this time. The Exchange experienced declines in new business in the second quarter of 2020 due to business disruptions and recessionary conditions which impacted our management fee revenue. The financial markets partially recovered in the second quarter of 2020, improving our investment results compared the first quarter of 2020.

2Q and First Half 2020 (in thousands) 2Q'20 2Q'19

1H'20 1H'19

Operating income $ 91,189

$ 96,610



$ 176,880

$ 182,732



Investment income 11,553

9,652



2,358

19,447



Interest expense and other income, net 260

224



629

626



Income before income taxes 102,482

106,038



178,609

201,553



Income tax expense 20,505

18,284



37,306

38,488



Net income $ 81,977

$ 87,754



$ 141,303

$ 163,065



















2Q 2020 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $5.4 million, or 5.6 percent, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $3.3 million , or 0.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

, or 0.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019. Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.6 million , or 4.4 percent, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

, or 4.4 percent, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by increases in agent incentive compensation. The estimated agent incentive payouts at June 30, 2020 are based on actual underwriting results for the two prior years and current year-to-date actual results and forecasted results for the remainder of 2020. Therefore, fluctuations in the current quarter underwriting results can impact the estimated incentive payout on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The Exchange experienced a significant decrease in automobile claims frequency beginning in March 2020 that continued through the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which improved the agent profitability component of the agent incentive bonus.

in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by increases in agent incentive compensation. The estimated agent incentive payouts at are based on actual underwriting results for the two prior years and current year-to-date actual results and forecasted results for the remainder of 2020. Therefore, fluctuations in the current quarter underwriting results can impact the estimated incentive payout on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The Exchange experienced a significant decrease in automobile claims frequency beginning in that continued through the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which improved the agent profitability component of the agent incentive bonus.

Non-commission expense increased $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019. Information technology costs increased $2.3 million driven by increases in hardware and software costs primarily to support remote work capabilities for our employees and professional fees. Sales and advertising costs increased $1.6 million primarily driven by a new program to support agent charitable giving in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Personnel costs in all categories increased slightly as increases in salaries and wages resulting from higher vacation accruals were partially offset by lower medical expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net realized gains on investments were $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 reflecting a partial financial market recovery. Net investment income was $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Losses from limited partnerships were $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to earnings of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

First Half 2020 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $5.9 million, or 3.2 percent, in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $16.0 million , or 1.8 percent, in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019.

, or 1.8 percent, in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019. Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.4 million , or 5.1 percent, in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019.

, or 5.1 percent, in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $14.2 million in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019, primarily driven by increases in agent incentive compensation. The increase was also driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange of 1.9 percent in the first six months of 2020.

in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019, primarily driven by increases in agent incentive compensation. The increase was also driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange of 1.9 percent in the first six months of 2020.

Non-commission expense increased $8.6 million in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019. Information technology costs increased $5.3 million primarily due to increases in hardware and software costs, professional fees, and personnel costs. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $2.8 million primarily due to increased personnel costs. Sales and advertising costs increased $2.0 million primarily driven by personnel costs and a new program to support agent charitable giving in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrative and other costs decreased $2.4 million primarily driven by the change in the company stock price, which experienced a lower increase during the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Increased personnel costs in all categories included higher vacation accruals as employees took less vacation in the first six months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $2.4 million in the first six months of 2020 compared to of $19.4 million in the first six months of 2019. Net investment income was $15.7 million in the first six months of 2020 compared to $16.5 million in the first six months of 2019. Net realized losses were $4.3 million in the first six months of 2020 compared to net realized gains of $3.8 million in the first six months of 2019 driven by decreases in the fair value of equity securities due to significant financial market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Net impairment losses of $3.1 million in the first six months of 2020 were also driven by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the financial markets. Losses from limited partnerships were $6.0 million in the first six months of 2020 compared to losses of $0.7 million in the first six months of 2019.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on July 31, 2020. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth and financial condition of the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange");

potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, the business operations of our customers and/or independent agents, or our third-party vendor operations;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

general business and economic conditions;



factors affecting insurance industry competition;



dependence upon the independent agency system; and



ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;



factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;



changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;



emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and



severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and

outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services, net

$ 483,795



$ 480,513



$ 927,545



$ 911,496

Management fee revenue - administrative services, net

14,813



14,195



29,584



28,146

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

151,965



146,095



303,519



288,575

Service agreement revenue

6,446



6,907



13,108



13,599

Total operating revenue

657,019



647,710



1,273,756



1,241,816



















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

413,865



405,005



793,357



770,509

Cost of operations - administrative services

151,965



146,095



303,519



288,575

Total operating expenses

565,830



551,100



1,096,876



1,059,084

Operating income

91,189



96,610



176,880



182,732



















Investment income















Net investment income

7,373



8,030



15,742



16,547

Net realized investment gains (losses)

6,526



1,302



(4,280)



3,805

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(17)



(84)



(3,070)



(162)

Equity in (losses) earnings of limited partnerships

(2,329)



404



(6,034)



(743)

Total investment income

11,553



9,652



2,358



19,447



















Interest expense, net

2



272



5



721

Other (expense) income

(258)



48



(624)



95

Income before income taxes

102,482



106,038



178,609



201,553

Income tax expense

20,505



18,284



37,306



38,488

Net income

$ 81,977



$ 87,754



$ 141,303



$ 163,065



















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.76



$ 1.88



$ 3.03



$ 3.50

Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.57



$ 1.68



$ 2.70



$ 3.12

Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 264



$ 283



$ 455



$ 525



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,187,808



46,188,994



46,188,299



46,188,668

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,302,981



52,314,700



52,313,667



52,313,371

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 0.965



$ 0.90



$ 1.93



$ 1.80

Class B common stock

$ 144.75



$ 135.00



$ 289.50



$ 270.00



Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 257,738



$ 336,739

Available-for-sale securities

27,409



32,810

Equity securities

1,416



2,381

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

506,690



468,636

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

60,668



44,943

Federal income taxes recoverable

0



462

Accrued investment income

5,317



5,433

Total current assets

859,238



891,404











Available-for-sale securities, net

777,416



697,891

Equity securities

73,973



64,752

Limited partnership investments

15,463



26,775

Fixed assets, net

246,572



221,379

Agent loans, net

58,602



60,978

Deferred income taxes, net

18,895



17,186

Other assets

32,702



35,875

Total assets

$ 2,082,861



$ 2,016,240











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 282,436



$ 262,963

Agent bonuses

60,264



96,053

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

137,745



134,957

Dividends payable

44,940



44,940

Contract liability

36,625



35,938

Deferred executive compensation

9,674



10,882

Federal income taxes payable

15,441



0

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,998



1,979

Total current liabilities

589,123



587,712











Defined benefit pension plans

161,458



145,659

Long-term borrowings

94,849



95,842

Contract liability

18,826



18,435

Deferred executive compensation

9,571



13,734

Other long-term liabilities

14,895



21,605

Total liabilities

888,722



882,987











Shareholders' equity

1,194,139



1,133,253

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,082,861



$ 2,016,240



