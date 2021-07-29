Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.51 for the Quarter and $2.92 for the Six Months of 2021

Erie Indemnity Company

Jul 29, 2021, 16:15 ET

ERIE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2021.  Net income was $79.0 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $82.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.  Net income was $152.6 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021, compared to $141.3 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2020.

The uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and the pandemic's ultimate impact and duration remain uncertain at this time. 

2Q and First Half 2021

(in thousands)

2Q'21

2Q'20

1H21

1H20

Operating income

$

85,065

$

91,189

$

161,160

$

176,880

Investment income

16,418

11,553

34,406

2,358

Interest and other expense, net

1,587

260

3,115

629

Income before income taxes

99,896

102,482

192,451

178,609

Income tax expense

20,867

20,505

39,856

37,306

Net income

$

79,029

$

81,977

$

152,595

$

141,303








               2Q 2021 Highlights               

Operating income before taxes decreased $6.1 million, or 6.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $18.5 million, or 3.8 percent, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.1 million, or 1.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, primarily in lines of business that pay a higher commission rate. To a lesser extent, there was also an increase in agent incentive compensation for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
    • Non-commission expense increased $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $3.3 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased $2.9 million primarily due to increased hardware and software costs as well as increased personnel costs. Administrative and other costs increased $3.6 million primarily driven by increased building and equipment depreciation and professional fees in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Personnel costs in all expense categories for the second quarter of 2021 were impacted by higher medical costs compared to the prior year as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced elective procedures in 2020.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.  Net investment income was $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.  Included in net investment income is $6.2 million of limited partnership earnings in the second quarter of 2021 and $2.3 million of limited partnership losses in the second quarter of 2020.  Net realized gains on investments were $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

               First Half 2021 Highlights               

Operating income before taxes decreased $15.7 million, or 8.9 percent, in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $30.4 million, or 3.3 percent, in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.1 million, or 0.2 percent, in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $24.1 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020, driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, primarily in lines of business that pay a higher commission rate. To a lesser extent, there was also an increase in agent incentive compensation for the first six months 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.
    • Non-commission expense increased $20.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $2.5 million primarily due to increased underwriting report costs and personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $7.2 million primarily due to increased hardware and software costs and personnel costs. Administrative and other costs increased $12.1 million primarily driven by increased personnel costs and professional fees compared to the same period in 2020. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by higher pension costs and higher medical costs compared to the prior year as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced elective procedures in 2020.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $34.4 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $2.4 million in the first six months of 2020.  Net investment income was $30.7 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $9.7 million in the first six months of 2020.  Included in net investment income is $15.2 million of limited partnership earnings in the first six months of 2021 and $6.0 million of limited partnership losses in the first six months of 2020.  Net realized gains on investments were $3.6 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to net realized losses of $4.3 million in the first six months of 2020.

Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written.  Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written.  Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. 

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein.  Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources.  Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; an
    • ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • litigation and regulatory actions;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth and financial condition of the Exchange;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • outcome of pending and potential litigation;
  • potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, the business operations of our customers and/or independent agents, or our third-party vendor operations;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
  • our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Operating revenue







Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$

502,271

$

483,795

$

957,989

$

927,545

Management fee revenue - administrative services

14,667

14,813

29,514

29,584

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

157,190

151,965

310,723

303,519

Service agreement revenue

5,902

6,446

11,981

13,108

Total operating revenue

680,030

657,019

1,310,207

1,273,756









Operating expenses







Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

437,775

413,865

838,324

793,357

Cost of operations - administrative services

157,190

151,965

310,723

303,519

Total operating expenses

594,965

565,830

1,149,047

1,096,876

Operating income

85,065

91,189

161,160

176,880









Investment income







Net investment income

13,650

5,044

30,747

9,708

Net realized investment gains (losses)

2,769

6,526

3,573

(4,280)

Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings

(1)

(17)

86

(3,070)

Total investment income

16,418

11,553

34,406

2,358









Interest expense, net

1,039

2

2,048

5

Other expense

548

258

1,067

624

Income before income taxes

99,896

102,482

192,451

178,609

Income tax expense

20,867

20,505

39,856

37,306

Net income

$

79,029

$

81,977

$

152,595

$

141,303









Net income per share







Class A common stock – basic

$

1.70

$

1.76

$

3.28

$

3.03

Class A common stock – diluted

$

1.51

$

1.57

$

2.92

$

2.70

Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$

255

$

264

$

491

$

455









Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic







Class A common stock

46,188,289

46,187,808

46,188,573

46,188,299

Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542









Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted







Class A common stock

52,302,370

52,302,981

52,309,163

52,313,667

Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542









Dividends declared per share







Class A common stock

$

1.035

$

0.965

$

2.070

$

1.930

Class B common stock

$

155.25

$

144.75

$

310.50

$

289.50

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)



June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020


(Unaudited)

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

156,038

$

161,240

Available-for-sale securities

20,856

17,697

Equity securities

207

19

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

504,013

494,637

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

59,574

52,561

Accrued investment income

6,121

6,146

Total current assets

746,809

732,300





Available-for-sale securities, net

915,942

910,539

Equity securities

93,798

94,071

Fixed assets, net

280,402

265,341

Agent loans, net

60,070

62,449

Deferred income taxes, net

17,971

12,341

Other assets

48,652

40,081

Total assets

$

2,163,644

$

2,117,122





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Commissions payable

$

284,234

$

262,338

Agent bonuses

62,694

110,158

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

150,346

150,706

Dividends payable

48,200

48,200

Contract liability

35,742

36,917

Deferred executive compensation

8,581

17,319

Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,064

2,031

Total current liabilities

591,861

627,669





Defined benefit pension plans

184,111

164,346

Long-term borrowings

92,795

93,833

Contract liability

18,135

18,878

Deferred executive compensation

13,773

14,904

Other long-term liabilities

17,867

9,444

Total liabilities

918,542

929,074





Shareholders' equity

1,245,102

1,188,048

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,163,644

$

2,117,122










