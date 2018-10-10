Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share up 37.4 percent for the Quarter and 37.0 percent Year to Date

News provided by

Erie Indemnity Company

16:15 ET

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2018.  Net income was $80.4 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $58.5 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.  Net income was $225.9 million, or $4.32 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2018, compared to $164.9 million, or $3.15 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2017.

3Q and Nine Months 2018

(dollars in thousands)

3Q'18

3Q'17

2018

2017

Operating income

$

96,695

$

81,239

$

269,585

$

231,627

Investment income

8,431

8,418

20,801

21,458

Interest expense and other, net

655

792

1,708

2,031

Income before income taxes

104,471

88,865

288,678

251,054

Income tax expense

24,025

30,322

62,768

86,108

Net income

$

80,446

$

58,543

$

225,910

$

164,946

3Q 2018 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $15.5 million, or 19.0 percent, in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017, as the growth in total operating revenue outpaced the growth in total operating expenses.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $16.1 million, or 3.7 percent, in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017.
  • Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services was $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.  No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in the third quarter of 2017.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017, as a result of the 7.1 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, slightly offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the third quarter of 2017.
    • Non-commission expense increased $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.  Information technology costs increased $4.0 million primarily due to higher professional fees.  Administrative and other expenses increased $2.4 million primarily due to higher professional fees and personnel costs.  Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by lower estimated costs for incentive plan awards related to underwriting performance.
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $140.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $8.4 million in both the third quarters of 2018 and 2017.  Net investment income was $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2017, while earnings on limited partnerships were $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Income before income taxes increased $15.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, while income tax expense decreased $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, due to the lower income tax rate of 21% which became effective January 1, 2018.

Nine Months 2018 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $38.0 million, or 16.4 percent, in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the first nine months of 2017, as the growth in total operating revenue outpaced the growth in total operating expenses.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $43.3 million, or 3.4 percent, in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the first nine months of 2017.
  • Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services was $39.9 million in the first nine months of 2018.  No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in the first nine months of 2017.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
    • Commissions increased $31.9 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the first nine months of 2017, as a result of the 6.9 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, slightly offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the first nine months of 2017.
    • Non-commission expense increased $12.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.  Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $5.3 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and underwriting report costs.  Information technology costs increased $2.7 million primarily due to increased personnel costs.  Customer service costs increased $3.4 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees.  Personnel costs in all expense categories were higher due to additional bonuses of approximately $4.8 million awarded to all employees as a result of tax savings realized from the lower corporate income tax rate that became effective January 1, 2018 as well as increased pension and medical costs.  The total increase in personnel costs was somewhat offset by lower estimated costs for incentive plan awards related to underwriting performance.
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $432.6 million in the first nine months of 2018, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $20.8 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to $21.5 million in the first nine months of 2017.  Net realized losses on investments were $0.5 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to net realized gains of $1.5 million in the first nine months of 2017 and earnings on limited partnerships were $0.4 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to $1.9 million in the first nine months of 2017, while net investment income was $21.6 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to $18.2 million in the first nine months of 2017.

Income before income taxes increased $37.6 million in the first nine months of 2018, while income tax expense decreased $23.3 million in the first nine months of 2018, due to the lower income tax rate of 21% which became effective January 1, 2018.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 26, 2018.  Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 11th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written.  The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein.  Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources.  Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
    • general business and economic conditions;
    • factors affecting insurance industry competition;
    • dependence upon the independent agency system; and
    • ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
    • the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
    • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
    • changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
    • emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
    • severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • credit risk from the Exchange;
  • ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;
  • our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and
  • outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Operating revenue

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services, net

$

451,361

$

435,214

$

1,311,911

$

1,268,591

Management fee revenue - administrative services, net

13,521

39,894

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

140,172

432,642

Service agreement revenue

7,072

7,278

21,297

21,781

Total operating revenue

612,126

442,492

1,805,744

1,290,372

Operating expenses

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

375,259

361,253

1,103,517

1,058,745

Cost of operations - administrative services

140,172

432,642

Total operating expenses

515,431

361,253

1,536,159

1,058,745

Operating income

96,695

81,239

269,585

231,627

Investment income

Net investment income

7,659

5,982

21,583

18,202

Net realized investment gains (losses)

0

899

(497)

1,539

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

0

0

(646)

(182)

Equity in earnings of limited partnerships

772

1,537

361

1,899

Total investment income

8,431

8,418

20,801

21,458

Interest expense, net

709

377

1,864

800

Other income (expense)

54

(415)

156

(1,231)

Income before income taxes

104,471

88,865

288,678

251,054

Income tax expense

24,025

30,322

62,768

86,108

Net income

$

80,446

$

58,543

$

225,910

$

164,946

Net income per share

Class A common stock – basic

$

1.73

$

1.26

$

4.85

$

3.54

Class A common stock – diluted

$

1.54

$

1.12

$

4.32

$

3.15

Class B common stock – basic

$

259

$

189

$

728

$

531

Class B common stock – diluted

$

259

$

189

$

727

$

531

Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic

Class A common stock

46,188,941

46,188,949

46,188,522

46,186,109

Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted

Class A common stock

52,317,438

52,316,876

52,313,642

52,342,450

Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

Dividends declared per share

Class A common stock

$

0.8400

$

0.7825

$

2.5200

$

2.3475

Class B common stock

$

126.000

$

117.375

$

378.000

$

352.125

Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

244,688

$

215,721

Available-for-sale securities

105,031

71,190

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates

463,620

418,328

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

44,014

34,890

Federal income taxes recoverable

0

29,900

Note receivable from Erie Family Life Insurance Company

25,000

25,000

Accrued investment income

6,504

6,853

Total current assets

888,857

801,882

Available-for-sale securities

599,164

687,523

Equity securities

12,511

Limited partnership investments

37,088

45,122

Fixed assets, net

121,684

83,149

Deferred income taxes, net

37,660

19,390

Other assets

62,539

28,793

Total assets

$

1,759,503

$

1,665,859

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Commissions payable

$

257,015

$

228,124

Agent bonuses

79,308

122,528

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

113,204

104,533

Dividends payable

39,119

39,116

Contract liability

34,086

Deferred executive compensation

11,071

15,605

Federal income taxes payable

9,310

0

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,395

0

Total current liabilities

544,508

509,906

Defined benefit pension plans

154,736

207,530

Employee benefit obligations

69

423

Contract liability

17,903

Deferred executive compensation

13,104

14,452

Long-term borrowings

98,332

74,728

Other long-term liabilities

9,828

1,476

Total liabilities

838,480

808,515

Shareholders' equity

921,023

857,344

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,759,503

$

1,665,859

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

Related Links

http://www.erieinsurance.com

Also from this source

10 Oct, 2018, 07:00 ET Erie Indemnity to host third quarter 2018 conference call and...

26 Jul, 2018, 16:15 ET Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

News provided by

Erie Indemnity Company

16:15 ET