Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. Net income was $80.4 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $58.5 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017. Net income was $225.9 million, or $4.32 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2018, compared to $164.9 million, or $3.15 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2017.

3Q and Nine Months 2018 (dollars in thousands) 3Q'18 3Q'17 2018 2017 Operating income $ 96,695 $ 81,239 $ 269,585 $ 231,627 Investment income 8,431 8,418 20,801 21,458 Interest expense and other, net 655 792 1,708 2,031 Income before income taxes 104,471 88,865 288,678 251,054 Income tax expense 24,025 30,322 62,768 86,108 Net income $ 80,446 $ 58,543 $ 225,910 $ 164,946

3Q 2018 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $15.5 million, or 19.0 percent, in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017, as the growth in total operating revenue outpaced the growth in total operating expenses.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $16.1 million , or 3.7 percent, in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017.

Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services was $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in the third quarter of 2017.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017, as a result of the 7.1 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, slightly offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the third quarter of 2017.

Commissions increased $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017, as a result of the 7.1 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, slightly offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the third quarter of 2017.

Non-commission expense increased $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Information technology costs increased $4.0 million primarily due to higher professional fees. Administrative and other expenses increased $2.4 million primarily due to higher professional fees and personnel costs. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by lower estimated costs for incentive plan awards related to underwriting performance.

The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $140.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $8.4 million in both the third quarters of 2018 and 2017. Net investment income was $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2017, while earnings on limited partnerships were $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Income before income taxes increased $15.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, while income tax expense decreased $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, due to the lower income tax rate of 21% which became effective January 1, 2018.

Nine Months 2018 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $38.0 million, or 16.4 percent, in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the first nine months of 2017, as the growth in total operating revenue outpaced the growth in total operating expenses.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $43.3 million , or 3.4 percent, in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the first nine months of 2017.

Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services was $39.9 million in the first nine months of 2018. No management fee revenue was allocated to administrative services in the first nine months of 2017.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $31.9 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the first nine months of 2017, as a result of the 6.9 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, slightly offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the first nine months of 2017.

Commissions increased $31.9 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the first nine months of 2017, as a result of the 6.9 percent increase in direct and assumed premiums written by the Exchange, slightly offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the first nine months of 2017.

Non-commission expense increased $12.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Underwriting and policy processing costs increased $5.3 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased $2.7 million primarily due to increased personnel costs. Customer service costs increased $3.4 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees. Personnel costs in all expense categories were higher due to additional bonuses of approximately $4.8 million awarded to all employees as a result of tax savings realized from the lower corporate income tax rate that became effective January 1, 2018 as well as increased pension and medical costs. The total increase in personnel costs was somewhat offset by lower estimated costs for incentive plan awards related to underwriting performance.

The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $432.6 million in the first nine months of 2018, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $20.8 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to $21.5 million in the first nine months of 2017. Net realized losses on investments were $0.5 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to net realized gains of $1.5 million in the first nine months of 2017 and earnings on limited partnerships were $0.4 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to $1.9 million in the first nine months of 2017, while net investment income was $21.6 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to $18.2 million in the first nine months of 2017.

Income before income taxes increased $37.6 million in the first nine months of 2018, while income tax expense decreased $23.3 million in the first nine months of 2018, due to the lower income tax rate of 21% which became effective January 1, 2018.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

general business and economic conditions;



factors affecting insurance industry competition;



dependence upon the independent agency system; and



ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;



factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;



changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;



emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and



severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

credit risk from the Exchange;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and

outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating revenue Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services, net $ 451,361 $ 435,214 $ 1,311,911 $ 1,268,591 Management fee revenue - administrative services, net 13,521 — 39,894 — Administrative services reimbursement revenue 140,172 — 432,642 — Service agreement revenue 7,072 7,278 21,297 21,781 Total operating revenue 612,126 442,492 1,805,744 1,290,372 Operating expenses Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services 375,259 361,253 1,103,517 1,058,745 Cost of operations - administrative services 140,172 — 432,642 — Total operating expenses 515,431 361,253 1,536,159 1,058,745 Operating income 96,695 81,239 269,585 231,627 Investment income Net investment income 7,659 5,982 21,583 18,202 Net realized investment gains (losses) 0 899 (497) 1,539 Net impairment losses recognized in earnings 0 0 (646) (182) Equity in earnings of limited partnerships 772 1,537 361 1,899 Total investment income 8,431 8,418 20,801 21,458 Interest expense, net 709 377 1,864 800 Other income (expense) 54 (415) 156 (1,231) Income before income taxes 104,471 88,865 288,678 251,054 Income tax expense 24,025 30,322 62,768 86,108 Net income $ 80,446 $ 58,543 $ 225,910 $ 164,946 Net income per share Class A common stock – basic $ 1.73 $ 1.26 $ 4.85 $ 3.54 Class A common stock – diluted $ 1.54 $ 1.12 $ 4.32 $ 3.15 Class B common stock – basic $ 259 $ 189 $ 728 $ 531 Class B common stock – diluted $ 259 $ 189 $ 727 $ 531 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic Class A common stock 46,188,941 46,188,949 46,188,522 46,186,109 Class B common stock 2,542 2,542 2,542 2,542 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted Class A common stock 52,317,438 52,316,876 52,313,642 52,342,450 Class B common stock 2,542 2,542 2,542 2,542 Dividends declared per share Class A common stock $ 0.8400 $ 0.7825 $ 2.5200 $ 2.3475 Class B common stock $ 126.000 $ 117.375 $ 378.000 $ 352.125

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 244,688 $ 215,721 Available-for-sale securities 105,031 71,190 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates 463,620 418,328 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,014 34,890 Federal income taxes recoverable 0 29,900 Note receivable from Erie Family Life Insurance Company 25,000 25,000 Accrued investment income 6,504 6,853 Total current assets 888,857 801,882 Available-for-sale securities 599,164 687,523 Equity securities 12,511 — Limited partnership investments 37,088 45,122 Fixed assets, net 121,684 83,149 Deferred income taxes, net 37,660 19,390 Other assets 62,539 28,793 Total assets $ 1,759,503 $ 1,665,859 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Commissions payable $ 257,015 $ 228,124 Agent bonuses 79,308 122,528 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 113,204 104,533 Dividends payable 39,119 39,116 Contract liability 34,086 — Deferred executive compensation 11,071 15,605 Federal income taxes payable 9,310 0 Current portion of long-term borrowings 1,395 0 Total current liabilities 544,508 509,906 Defined benefit pension plans 154,736 207,530 Employee benefit obligations 69 423 Contract liability 17,903 — Deferred executive compensation 13,104 14,452 Long-term borrowings 98,332 74,728 Other long-term liabilities 9,828 1,476 Total liabilities 838,480 808,515 Shareholders' equity 921,023 857,344 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,759,503 $ 1,665,859

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

