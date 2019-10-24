Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2019. Net income was $94.2 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $80.4 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Net income was $257.2 million, or $4.92 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $225.9 million, or $4.32 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2018.

3Q 2019 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $9.2 million, or 9.5 percent, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $23.1 million , or 5.1 percent, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

, or 5.1 percent, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018. Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.9 million , or 6.7 percent, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

, or 6.7 percent, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the 5.2 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, partially offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the third quarter of 2018.

in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the 5.2 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, partially offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Non-commission expense increased $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018. Information technology costs increased $5.4 million primarily due to increased professional fees. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $1.9 million primarily due to underwriting report costs and other policy acquisition costs. Customer service costs increased $1.0 million primarily due to increased personnel costs. Administrative and other expenses decreased $2.9 million primarily driven by a decrease in long-term incentive plan cost due to a decrease in the company stock price in the third quarter of 2019. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by lower estimated costs for incentive plans related to underwriting performance.

in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018. Information technology costs increased primarily due to increased professional fees. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased primarily due to underwriting report costs and other policy acquisition costs. Customer service costs increased primarily due to increased personnel costs. Administrative and other expenses decreased primarily driven by a decrease in long-term incentive plan cost due to a decrease in the company stock price in the third quarter of 2019. Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by lower estimated costs for incentive plans related to underwriting performance. The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $142.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. Earnings from limited partnerships were $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Net realized gains increased $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018. Net investment income was $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Nine Months 2019 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $19.1 million, or 7.1 percent, in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the first nine months of 2018.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $74.0 million , or 5.6 percent, in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the first nine months of 2018.

, or 5.6 percent, in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the first nine months of 2018. Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services increased $2.7 million , or 6.7 percent, in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the first nine months of 2018.

, or 6.7 percent, in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the first nine months of 2018. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $30.8 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the first nine months of 2018, as a result of the 5.6 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, partially offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the first nine months of 2018.

in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the first nine months of 2018, as a result of the 5.6 percent increase in direct and affiliated assumed premiums written by the Exchange, partially offset by lower agent incentive costs related to less profitable growth, compared to the first nine months of 2018.

Non-commission expense increased $26.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Information technology costs increased $17.1 million primarily due to increased professional fees. Administrative and other expenses increased $6.1 million primarily driven by an increase in long-term incentive plan cost due to a higher company stock price during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 . Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees of approximately $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

for the nine months ended compared to the same period in 2018. Information technology costs increased primarily due to increased professional fees. Administrative and other expenses increased primarily driven by an increase in long-term incentive plan cost due to a higher company stock price during the nine months ended compared to the nine months ended . Personnel costs in all expense categories were impacted by additional bonuses awarded to all employees of approximately for the nine months ended and for the nine months ended . The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $431.3 million in the first nine months of 2019, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $33.1 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to $20.8 million in the first nine months of 2018. Net realized gains on investments were $5.5 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to net realized losses of $0.5 million in the first nine months of 2018. Net investment income was $25.2 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to $21.6 million in the first nine months of 2018, and earnings from limited partnerships were $2.5 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to $0.4 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 25, 2019. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

general business and economic conditions;



factors affecting insurance industry competition;



dependence upon the independent agency system; and



ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;



factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;



changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;



emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and



severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

credit risk from the Exchange;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and

outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services, net

$ 474,427



$ 451,361



$ 1,385,923



$ 1,311,911

Management fee revenue - administrative services, net

14,430



13,521



42,576



39,894

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

142,730



140,172



431,305



432,642

Service agreement revenue

7,155



7,072



20,754



21,297

Total operating revenue

638,742



612,126



1,880,558



1,805,744



















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

390,105



375,259



1,160,614



1,103,517

Cost of operations - administrative services

142,730



140,172



431,305



432,642

Total operating expenses

532,835



515,431



1,591,919



1,536,159

Operating income

105,907



96,695



288,639



269,585



















Investment income















Net investment income

8,652



7,659



25,199



21,583

Net realized investment gains (losses)

1,696



0



5,501



(497)

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(31)



0



(193)



(646)

Equity in earnings of limited partnerships

3,289



772



2,546



361

Total investment income

13,606



8,431



33,053



20,801



















Interest expense, net

111



709



832



1,864

Other income

100



54



195



156

Income before income taxes

119,502



104,471



321,055



288,678

Income tax expense

25,333



24,025



63,821



62,768

Net income

$ 94,169



$ 80,446



$ 257,234



$ 225,910



















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 2.02



$ 1.73



$ 5.52



$ 4.85

Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.80



$ 1.54



$ 4.92



$ 4.32

Class B common stock – basic

$ 303



$ 259



$ 829



$ 728

Class B common stock – diluted

$ 303



$ 259



$ 828



$ 727



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,006



46,188,941



46,188,767



46,188,522

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,325,125



52,317,438



52,317,275



52,313,642

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 0.90



$ 0.84



$ 2.70



$ 2.52

Class B common stock

$ 135.00



$ 126.00



$ 405.00



$ 378.00



Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 344,872



$ 266,417

Available-for-sale securities

32,984



402,339

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates

497,985



449,873

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

47,712



36,892

Federal income taxes recoverable

6,075



8,162

Accrued investment income

5,267



5,263

Total current assets

934,895



1,168,946











Available-for-sale securities

647,649



346,184

Equity securities

55,052



11,853

Limited partnership investments

32,171



34,821

Fixed assets, net

194,170



130,832

Deferred income taxes, net

15,505



24,101

Other assets

95,138



61,590

Total assets

$ 1,974,580



$ 1,778,327











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 272,932



$ 241,573

Agent bonuses

73,921



103,462

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

131,453



111,291

Dividends payable

41,913



41,910

Contract liability

36,318



33,854

Deferred executive compensation

10,328



13,107

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,959



1,870

Total current liabilities

568,824



547,067











Defined benefit pension plans

136,078



116,866

Long-term borrowings

96,346



97,860

Contract liability

18,648



17,873

Deferred executive compensation

13,017



13,075

Other long-term liabilities

22,396



11,914

Total liabilities

855,309



804,655











Shareholders' equity

1,119,271



973,672

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,974,580



$ 1,778,327



