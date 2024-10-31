Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $3.06 for the Quarter and $8.57 for the Nine Months of 2024

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2024. Net income was $159.8 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $131.0 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. Net income was $448.3 million, or $8.57 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $335.1 million, or $6.41 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023.

3Q and Nine Months 2024 (in thousands) 3Q'24 3Q'23 2024 2023 Operating income $ 180,125 $ 148,471 $ 509,145 $ 393,172 Investment income 19,549 12,302 48,455 19,197 Other income 1,168 3,001 7,871 9,643 Income before income taxes 200,842 163,774 565,471 422,012 Income tax expense 41,012 32,734 117,186 86,879 Net income $ 159,830 $ 131,040 $ 448,285 $ 335,133











3Q 2024 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $31.7 million, or 21.3 percent, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $120.1 million , or 18.5 percent, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

, or 18.5 percent, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.0 million , or 6.2 percent, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

, or 6.2 percent, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions increased $66.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and, to a lesser extent, an increase in agent incentive compensation related to the profitability component. Non-commission expense increased $23.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $5.1 million primarily due to increased underwriting report and personnel costs. Information technology costs increased $3.6 million primarily due to an increase in hardware and software costs and personnel costs, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. Sales and advertising expense increased $4.4 million primarily due to increased costs from community development initiatives and agent-related costs. Administrative and other costs increased $7.6 million primarily due to increased personnel costs.



Income from investments before taxes totaled $19.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net investment income was $17.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net realized and unrealized gains were $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to losses of $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Nine Months 2024 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $116.0 million, or 29.5 percent, in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $355.3 million , or 19.3 percent, in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023.

, or 19.3 percent, in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023. Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $4.2 million , or 8.9 percent, in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023.

, or 8.9 percent, in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions increased $202.1 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium and, to a lesser extent, an increase in agent incentive compensation related to the profitability component. Non-commission expense increased $41.7 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $13.7 million primarily due to increased underwriting report and personnel costs. Information technology costs decreased $3.9 million primarily due to a decrease in professional fees, partially offset by an increase in hardware and software costs. Sales and advertising expense increased $9.6 million primarily due to increased agent-related costs and costs from community development initiatives. Customer service costs increased $6.7 million primarily due to increased personnel costs and credit card processing fees. Administrative and other costs increased $15.6 million primarily due to increased personnel costs, professional fees and charitable contributions.



Income from investments before taxes totaled $48.5 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $19.2 million in the first nine months of 2023. Net investment income was $49.2 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $30.4 million in the first nine months of 2023. Net investment income included $0.1 million of limited partnership earnings in the first nine months of 2024 compared to losses of $10.7 million in the first nine months of 2023. Net realized and unrealized gains were $3.0 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to losses of $9.2 million in the first nine months of 2023. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $3.8 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $1.9 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on November 1, 2024. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 17th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 7 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including: general business and economic conditions; factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations; dependence upon the independent agency system; and ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including: the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings; factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio; changes in government regulation of the insurance industry; litigation and regulatory actions; emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics and economic or social inflation; emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 769,162

$ 649,049

$ 2,195,734

$ 1,840,478 Management fee revenue - administrative services

17,154

16,151

51,139

46,976 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

206,754

187,118

604,349

544,411 Service agreement revenue

6,816

6,620

19,803

19,408 Total operating revenue

999,886

858,938

2,871,025

2,451,273

















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

613,007

523,349

1,757,531

1,513,690 Cost of operations - administrative services

206,754

187,118

604,349

544,411 Total operating expenses

819,761

710,467

2,361,880

2,058,101 Operating income

180,125

148,471

509,145

393,172

















Investment income















Net investment income

17,322

14,642

49,235

30,360 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

2,925

(2,227)

2,983

(9,246) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(698)

(113)

(3,763)

(1,917) Total investment income

19,549

12,302

48,455

19,197

















Other income

1,168

3,001

7,871

9,643 Income before income taxes

200,842

163,774

565,471

422,012 Income tax expense

41,012

32,734

117,186

86,879 Net income

$ 159,830

$ 131,040

$ 448,285

$ 335,133

















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 3.43

$ 2.81

$ 9.63

$ 7.20 Class A common stock – diluted

$ 3.06

$ 2.51

$ 8.57

$ 6.41 Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 515

$ 422

$ 1,444

$ 1,079

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,059

46,189,037

46,189,038

46,188,962 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,306,514

52,299,369

52,301,001

52,298,655 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 1.275

$ 1.19

$ 3.825

$ 3.57 Class B common stock

$ 191.25

$ 178.50

$ 573.75

$ 535.50

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $23,547 and $12,542, respectively)

$ 221,213

$ 144,055 Available-for-sale securities

48,575

82,017 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

736,973

625,338 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

80,141

69,321 Accrued investment income

10,456

9,458 Total current assets

1,097,358

930,189









Available-for-sale securities, net

1,000,282

879,224 Available-for-sale securities lent

8,135

0 Equity securities

85,346

84,253 Fixed assets, net

480,707

442,610 Agent loans, net

79,829

58,434 Defined benefit pension plan

64,172

34,320 Other assets, net

48,318

42,934 Total assets

$ 2,864,147

$ 2,471,964









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 426,341

$ 353,709 Agent incentive compensation

60,073

68,077 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

194,649

175,622 Dividends payable

59,377

59,377 Contract liability

42,754

41,210 Deferred executive compensation

15,836

10,982 Securities lending payable

7,905

0 Total current liabilities

806,935

708,977









Defined benefit pension plan

27,757

26,260 Contract liability

21,220

19,910 Deferred executive compensation

24,010

20,936 Deferred income taxes, net

12,777

11,481 Other long-term liabilities

23,493

21,565 Total liabilities

916,192

809,129









Shareholders' equity

1,947,955

1,662,835 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,864,147

$ 2,471,964

